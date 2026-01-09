Flare set to shine again in delayed Cesarewitch

STARS of the staying scene assemble at Central Park this evening for the rescheduled opening round of the £12,500 Arc Cesarewitch, and it is St Leger runner-up Droopys Flare who can shine brightest.

Sean Parker’s bitch limbered up for her tilt with a fine trial over the 731m trip last month and can kick off her campaign with smooth success in heat two at 6.50, live on PGR.

She broke the track record in the opening round of this event last year and has established herself as one of the best in training over six bends, winning at the Winter Racing Festival at Shelbourne and finishing second to Mongys Wild in the St Leger at Nottingham.

Fireworks are again expected from her, with Robert Emery’s strong-running Reality Power the pick for the forecast.

The aforementioned ante-post jolly Mongys Wild lines up in the first of the four heats at 6.30 representing Mark Wallis and is taken to exact revenge on Deadly Disco.

The duo finished first and third respectively in Hove’s George Curtis & Ballyregan Bob Memorial final, the Richard Rees-trained runner shading a tight finish, but Mongys Wild’s brilliant 491m trial a fortnight ago suggests he is ready to rumble and prove strongest in the latter stages.

Belinda Green’s Swift Jarvis has been running well, having won his last three, and could go well at a big price for forecast and tricast punters.

Heat three at 7.10 looks like a match between defending champion Garfiney Blaze, who has won the last two runnings of this competition, and the Patrick Janssens-trained Romeo Empire.

Preference is for the latter, who has the early speed to take charge around the opening two turns. The recent bet365 Challenge Cup runner-up and British Bred St Leger ace impressed off the front over 712m at Towcester recently and more of the same is expected.

Maxine Locke enjoyed her best-ever year as a trainer in 2025 and her Two Spot can justify likely favouritism having landed in the fourth and weakest qualifier at 7.30.

A three-time recent winner over the 664m course here, he can take charge in the first half of the contest and then power on.

A strong fancy on the supporting card is Michelle Brown’s Roanna Mamba, who has been in the form of his life in recent months. He can make all at 7.50 in the JenningsBet Sprint Trophy final.

A switch to the inside box should pose no issue for the middle seed and he can hold the opposition to the turn.

Barry O’Sullivan’s talented Good Rainbow is an interesting runner stepping up in trip to 664m for the Arc Novice Stayers at 8.30.

She has the speed to cut loose and will prove to be a useful addition to the staying ranks if she sees out the trip.

The prolific Janssens-trained Yahoo Megan will have the inside racing line at 8.50 and that can tip a 277m contest in her favour over Kent Silver Salver third Beaming Isla.

Kennelmate Slick Skylark has landed in a soft bitches’ race over 491m at 9.10 and has the early firepower to slip clear, while Cinderella Tell can get back to winning ways for Paul Donovan in the standard finale at 9.30.

Yarmouth hosts one open at 4.58, with the scopey Thunder Dance fancied to shed his maiden tag for Craig Morris.

A game A1 winner last time out, the March 2024 youngster has already notched three wins from four starts and is a smart prospect.

Open Check nap

Droopys Flare

6.50 Central Park



TV Hot Hounds

Mongys Wild

T3 Central Park 6.30

1pt win

Droopys Flare

T3 Central Park 6.50

1pt win

Romeo Empire

T3 Central Park 7.10

1pt win

Two Spot

T4 Central Park 7.30

1pt win

