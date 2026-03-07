Flare can bounce back from defeat and shine in Sheffield heat

DROOPYS FLARE was narrowly defeated in last month’s Ladbrokes Golden Jacket final at Monmore but can get herself back in the winning groove at Sheffield this afternoon in her Queen Mother Memorial Cup heat at 4.59 live on PGR.

Sean Parker’s staying supremo can justify cramped odds and show her star qualities by powering through late to score over 660m in the first of two qualifiers.

The second heat at 5.37 is a more competitive contest, but one in which Heather Dimmock’s Droopys Extragud can cut loose and make all.

On the supporting card, Dave Fradgley’s Tiermana Rocky (4.22) and Lisa Stephenson’s Bushpark Del Boy (4.41) are favoured over 480m and 280m respectively.

Elsewhere today, Towcester hosts six opens, and Patrick Janssens, who travels to Northamptonshire with a talented team, is expected to be among the winners once again.

Well-regarded Derby prospect Droopys Graph can make short work of standard rivals over 500m at 2.54 in the opener, before another Janssens-trained runner Slick Skylark can provide a quick-fire double in a bitches’ contest at 3.32.

Oxford-based Kevin Hutton is another trainer expected to go well, and his talented stayer Jet Stream Jane is the banker on the card over 712m at 3.51.

The July 2023 whelp is up in trip but drops in class and can race handily with moderate starters on her inside.

Janssens-trained Derby semi-finalist Slick Sentinel will be a warm order at 4.28, but a value alternative is Hutton’s Kranky Drake after a rapid 26.28sec (calc) trial at Oxford.

Impressive sprint winner Pavilion Team can follow up with another victory over 270m for champion trainer Mark Wallis at 4.47, before Hutton’s Venetian Will can show his class over 500m at 5.24 and bounce back after disappointment in the British Breeders Stakes at Nottingham on Monday.

At Mullingar, despite defeat in his semi-final, Pat Buckley’s Ballinabola Joe (4.18) can take down the €10,000 Time Irish Cesarewitch final from a useful outside draw.

Open Check nap

Jet Stream Jane

3.51 Towcester



Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.