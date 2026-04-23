First round Derby heats to take place over two days

HEATS for the opening round of this year’s Star Sports and Orchestrate Greyhound Derby will now be spread across Friday and Saturday next week at Towcester, a switch from the traditional three-night opening for the sport’s biggest prize.

Before today’s first-round draw at the Northampton venue, the track’s management decided to switch to 28 first-round qualifiers (14 each night) after receiving a total of 166 entries on Monday.

That number has already dropped by one with the high-profile withdrawal of Dave Fradgeley’s Kirby Memorial champion Bouncing Monarch yesterday morning.

The restructuring of the first round will result in all bar two of the 28 heats being six-dog races. A second draw today will determine the races in which the first four (rather than three) will progress to the second round.

Explaining the decision, Towcester’s head of racing, James Chalkley, said: “Three nights are always set aside, but having ‘just’ 28 heats certainly gave us an option that we felt might suit everyone.

“However, until knowing the exact numbers in terms of entries, we couldn’t even consider that. We took bookings for Thursday, but we are now in touch with those who booked to explain the situation – and, of course, with those who have made travel arrangements.

“We are still racing that day, however, as part of our commitment to Premier Greyhound Racing. And regarding making it two first-round nights instead of three, we are hopefully helping trainers with travel to and from Towcester on possibly three nights for some.”

Ticket info and details for this year’s competition can be found at Derby26.co.uk.

Gold preparation complete with solo trial

UNDERGROUND GOLD completed his final piece of work in preparation for this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Greyhound Derby with a 29.35sec solo trial over 500m before racing yesterday at Towcester.

Paul Young’s Ladbrokes Puppy Derby champion contests outright favouritism for this year’s £125,000 showpiece and was the first to trial over the Derby distance, but the accolade for the fastest time in the session went to Debbie Calvert’s Soapy Suds (28.96sec).

Other notables on in the session were Calvert’s prolific Sole Focus (29.21sec), Young’s Coral Gold Collar winner Noellie (29.29sec) plus kennelmates Bubbly Charger (29.21sec) and Droopys Alldeway (29.08sec).

Maxine Locke’s Puppy Derby runner-up Droopys Script (15.92sec) was among those who trialled over 270m.

How to watch the draw

Watch the first-round draw of this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Greyhound Derby at starsportsbet.co.uk/category/greyhounds/greyhoundderby2026 from midday.

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