Finalist In Focus: Lennies Eddie

Trainer Paul Hennessy

Owner Lee Craze

Breeder John Kennedy

Race record 12 runs, five wins, four seconds

Towcester record seven races, three wins, four seconds

Profile Now the sole hopeful for his English-based owner and experienced Irish trainer following the withdrawal of their Lennies Tank earlier in the week.

A lightly-raced dog who quickly put a rough debut ride at Cork behind in November to open his account over Dundalk’s 400 yards in tremendous style.

Was entered for Limerick’s Kirby Memorial this term with high hopes of a bold showing but was reported slightly under the weather following a shock first-round exit.

Focus then turned to Towcester and he quickly got to grips with the circuit, winning back-to-back pre-Derby trial stakes and has yet to finish out of the first two in seven starts at the circuit.

He has raised his game on the clock in the past two rounds, with a best of 28.34sec when second to Ballymac Deniro in the quarters.

Kennel says “We came over with our youngest ever team and for some of these dogs we thought this would be good experience for next year – which worked previously with Jaytee Jet at Wimbledon.

“Eddie is a precocious young dog but has loved it at Towcester from day one. He’s like a Springbok on parade, bouncing around, but loves his racing and has shown real determination to drive the bend and be involved.

“The draw is fine for him and we’re all looking forward to the night.”

Price 8-1

McDonald is the Towcester Top Dog

BRUCE MCDONALD is the winner of this year’s Top Dog tipping competition sponsored by Star Sports, writes Dave Clark.

Achieving an impressive total of +£42.30 to a £1 stake across the first five rounds of the Derby and some supporting races, McDonald saw off close second Guy Pearce (+£41.12), third-placed Samantha Foster (+£37.83) and long-time leader Len Albon (+£26.73) in fourth.

Total entries into the competition ran into the hundreds, but former trainer McDonald, who handled dogs at Cleveland Park back in the 1990s, finished in top spot. He has won a £250 Amazon voucher, two tickets to the final at Towcester, a £250 free bet on the Derby final itself with Star Sports and will write a tipping piece in Saturday's Racing Post.

On the win, McDonald said: “I’m a little bit surprised, but have enjoyed this year’s Derby and taking part has added a little extra to that enjoyment.

“I was a kennelhand for Gill Holt along with the now famous Graham Holland previously and worked my way up to head lad for Gordon Holt at Slough.

“I trained at Cleveland Park until it closed and then went on to HGV driving, which I still do today. I bought a share in a dog with Richard Rees when he moved to Hove and have owned dogs ever since with Graham in Ireland, Mark Wallis and Jamie Kingsley.”

Wes DeFaye (+£16.70) won the weekly tipping prize and landed a £100 free bet with Star Sports. The final weekly competition, featuring all 15 races at Towcester, takes place on Saturday night.

For more information and to enter this week’s competition, go to starsportsbet.co.uk/rp.

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