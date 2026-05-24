Feelin’s flying start fires him home in Plate

NO BETTER FEELIN went out of the Derby at the first hurdle behind a rampant Epic Ace, but showed his true colours with a dominant success in the second of the three heats of the PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate on Saturday.

Esther Driver’s dog turned a Derby sectional of 3.97sec into a Plate sectional of 3.75sec after flashing from the boxes and never saw rival as he led home staying-on Ballymac Blanco by a length and a half in 28.65sec for the 500m, just about the quickest of the round.

It was the same scenario in heat three albeit Droopys Trade was not so quick to go.

However, his early speed quickly carried Craig Morris’s dog clear and he maintained the advantage all the way, holding Ballymac Dave by a length in 28.69sec.

Romeo Ability was also soon in charge of heat one, although a determined run from The Other Chief saw him close down on Patrick Janssens’ dog all the way, with just a head separating them at the line as the winner posted 28.71sec.

The heats of the greyhoundtrader.com Stakes also got under way, with Richard Rees’s Uncle Freddie comfortably the fastest winner.

He was another who took charge early, outpacing fast-starting Ballymac Odin in heat four and going on to win by three lengths in 28.77sec.

This Approach was the only other winner to crack the 29-second barrier, making just about all for Rick Holloway in 28.97sec in heat two.

The other qualifiers went to Tony Taylor’s Kerrs Rancher (29.43sec) and Dave Lewis’s Alright Precious (29.25sec).

Draw for Saturday semi-finals - PricedUp.Bet Derby Plate, first: 1 Rackethall Brute, 2 Zenith Pasha, 3 Singalong Polly, 4 Romeo Ability, 5 Droopys Berries, 6 Uncle Keith (w).

Second: 1 Ballymac Dave, 2 The Other Chief, 3 No Better Feelin, 4 Ballymac Blanco, 5 Droopys Trade, 6 Bubbly Charger (m).

Greyhoundtrader.com Stakes, first: 1 Shudacudawouda, 2 Alright Precious, 3 Kerrs Rancher, 4 Rapido Benny, 5 This Approach, 6 Mystical Batman (m).

Second: 1 Ballymac Odin, 2 Teejays Chelms, 3 Droopys Softy, 4 Venetian Mick, 5 Sporting Boogie, 6 Uncle Freddie (m).

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