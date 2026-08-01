Fast-moving Mamba can strike in Towcester dash

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ROANNA MAMBA cut little ice in a decent sprint at Dunstall Park’s big meeting last week, but Michelle Brown’s dog should regain winning ways with ease when he goes over 270m at Towcester today, live on PGR at 4.09.

His record over the two-bend trip in Northamptonshire is a poor one, with just one victory in six races, but he is better class than the rivals he meets today and trap one is a big advantage inside five seeded runners.

Brown can also strike earlier with Lincoln Impact in a puppy race at 3.32 over 500m.

He keeps losing his races at the start but looks worth a dart after running a decent race in defeat following a slow exit and first-bend crowding over course and distance last week. If he manages a better exit he could come round in a decent pitch to make his strength tell.

Kevin Hutton’s Velvet Isabelle warrants plenty of respect after opening her account over 460m last week, while his Jazzy Dancer might need the spin after seasonal rest.

However that pair fare, Hutton is fancied to strike with Signet Nayla in a bitches’ race at 4.28.

She seems to have added stamina to the early speed she has always possessed, with last week’s smart run at Dunstall Park notable for the way she keep going all the way to the line.

An early lead beckons and she can stay a step ahead of the always dangerous Poly Styrene.

Carol Weatherall’s bitch scored an impressive course and distance success last week but may never get in a blow at her rival today.

Start The Engine should be another for Hutton as the former 460m track record holder returns to the short four-bend trip at 5.24. He can quickly scoot clear along as he is alert at the boxes.

An excellent standard race at 4.47 could see Alright Bullet back to winning ways from a decent make-up.

Brunch Pal and Droopys Berries both have obvious claims but are probably drawn the wrong way round and could easily come together early.

Alright Bullet did not look in love with Hove in any of his recent races there but has a couple of smart wins here on his card and if he gets it right from the boxes, Dave Lewis’s dog could turn with a decisive advantage.

A slow start did for Epic Command at Sheffield last week but Sean Davy’s dog might get the run of the race off the front when he goes in another 500m affair there at 4.03.

There are some strong sorts in the field, but they could easily get in each other’s way and leave Epic Command to poach the spoils.

Grouchos Cossie was perhaps a bit unlucky when finding bother behind reopposing 40-1 shocker Romeo Cobra over 500m last week and is fancied to claim the rails at the opening bend in a 480m one-off at 4.41 before kicking away for Diane Henry.

Open Check nap

Roanna Mamba

4.09 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Lincoln Impact

T4 Towcester 3.32

1pt win

Roanna Mamba

T1 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

Signet Nayla

T6 Towcester 4.28

1pt win

Grouchos Cossie

T2 Sheffield 4.41

1pt win

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