Fantastic Flare lays Category One ghost to rest in Regency

IT HAD been a long time coming but Droopys Flare deservedly joined the list of some outstanding Coral Regency champions at Hove on Saturday night.

Sean Parker’s bitch, jointly owned by the Sheffield-attached trainer in partnership with his great friend John Stubbings, powered through to finally break her Category One duck with a powerhouse display.

Turning only fourth after early crowding, the 2-7 favourite needed to work hard with Bonus Bullet and Croydon Rory dominating up front.

As Croydon Rory came to challenge Bonus Bullet at the last bend, it was Droopys Flare who suddenly took off and then surged clear up the run-in to take the £20,000 prize by three and a half lengths in 41.50sec for the 695m course (going -15sec on a humid evening).

Previously runner-up to now retired Mongys Wild in both February’s Golden Jacket (by a short head) and last year’s St Leger, it was an eighth win in a row for the popular Droopys Flare – without three narrow defeats to Mongys Wild she would now be standing on 19 straight wins.

Parker is based at Russanda Kennels near Hensall in Yorkshire, a five-hour journey to Hove. He said: “It’s felt like a long time waiting for this . . . involving so much travelling . . . but she deserves it and I’m particularly delighted for John. She’s a credit to her breeders, the Dunphys, and she likes a challenge. Never write her off.”

Stubbings said: “The draw in three ensured it wasn’t easy, it was really all about negotiating the first bend safely. Her run reminded me of her Winter Racing Festival win at Shelbourne in November, when she also had to come from behind.

“She had initially caught my eye at Doncaster sales nearly two years ago and wasn’t cheap, but Sean agreed we should go for her. It’s been a wonderful journey to reach this moment – winning our first Category One. She so deserves it.”

Rob Abrey, Hove’s racing manager, said: “It turned into a task for her tonight, but she has all-round speed and is also a powerhouse. This is a deserved champion who impressively went unbeaten through the Regency.”

The prestigious event has been won by such superstars as Mongys Wild, Space Jet, Spiridon Louis, Scurlogue Champ, Westmead Champ and Glin Bridge.

Droopys Flare now goes again for the St Leger, which this year switches from Nottingham to 715m at Dunstall Park. The £20,000 stayers’ Classic kicks off on September 5.

Stubbings added: “695m is really the minimum for her. I’d like to bring her back later in the year here for the 740m Ballyregan Bob [£10,000 final Sunday November 8, runs alongside the Gold Collar].”

There was a sad post-script, however, with Seamus and Teresa Cahill left devastated by the loss of their Unthinkable.

He suffered a bad fracture when stumbling and falling awkwardly after a freak collision with Bella Bullet at the fourth turn. The latter continued and was later reported fine, but sadly there was no option but to put Unthinkable to sleep. “He was a lovely dog,” said a devastated Seamus.

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