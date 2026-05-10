Extremist nonsense has to be shown for what it is

WHILE greyhound racing has always had opponents, they have often been rightly recognised as harmless extremists.

However, with legislation banning greyhound racing in Wales and Scotland now in place, and the Green Party gaining a stronger foothold in traditional Labour heartlands in England, opposition is now influencing those with legislative powers.

To be clear, none of the arguments against our sport are grounded in evidence. Just look at how greyhound racing was sacrificed in a dodgy budget deal in Wales in defiance of the advice of civil servants.

We can show that welfare standards within greyhound racing have never been better – but this is ignored and dismissed by those driven by an agenda which has nothing to do with animal welfare.

Instead, as demonstrated by the newest Green MP, Hannah Spencer, those campaigning against our sport are relying on fairytale facts and arguments.

Recently, she had the nerve to accuse the government of “offensively caricaturing” working class people by saying they don’t want a ban on greyhound racing. It was a desperate argument which patronised a huge proportion of the British public but gained undeserved traction in the mainstream media.

Whatever the absurdity of the argument, we need to be on the front foot – being more effective and proactive in telling our story. That is why, since becoming GBGB chair, I have been engaging with MPs on both sides of the House trying to create a better understanding of how the sport operates.

I have also been determined that greyhound racing makes its case more robustly in media interviews, going head-to-head with those extremists who have previously enjoyed a free ride when making their absurd claims and making people aware of their militant, evidence-free dogma.

There will always be those who are opposed to our sport but these tend to be the same people who do not believe animals should ever be used for human benefit or pleasure.

It is not difficult to see that a ban is not in the interests of animal welfare. Remove regulation and the high standards that are in place – welfare funding, evidence-based policies, rehoming for retired greyhounds and a disciplinary process – and you risk driving the sport underground, away from oversight, standards and accountability.

But we also need to move the debate on to how we can best continue to deliver the highest welfare standards into the long-term.

We should be confident enough to welcome challenge, while at the same time we must be loud and proud about greyhound racing being a great heritage sport in the UK, bringing a huge amount of enjoyment to people, being at the heart of local communities and providing a boost to jobs and the economy.

With the Derby under way, we are witnessing some superb racing and showing how, after a century, our sport still has wide appeal.

While we must always continue to ensure we have world-leading welfare standards of which we are rightly proud, we cannot stop our efforts to promote what a wonderful sport greyhound racing is, and what a fun night out it is.

We should be proud to stand up for a sport enjoyed by millions, entering our second century with confidence as an affordable, entertaining and high-welfare sport.

We should never be apologetic or defensive about greyhound racing and our exceptional levels of regulation.

Let us take on and drown out the ignorant virtue signallers like Hannah Spencer, and show to the world that it is possible to both enjoy the thrill of greyhound racing and care deeply about the welfare of our canine athletes.

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