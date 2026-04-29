Expert panel urges backers to take a strong inside line in pursuit of Derby success

PUNTERS should seek a strong-running railer to win Towcester’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby, which starts tomorrow and runs for six weeks through to the £125,000-to-the-winner final on Saturday, June 6.

That was a key takeaway from the traditional launch of the Classic in Star Sports’ luxury betting shop in Curzon Street, Mayfair on Tuesday night on the tenth year of their sponsorship.

It was also apparent that great excitement surrounds an event seen as wide-open as Kaan Hughes, Star Sports’ head of on-course, hosted a panel discussion which included champion trainer Mark Wallis, leading Irish journalist Ian Fortune and Martin ‘Lofty’ Chapman, who will be helping man Star’s pitch at Towcester.

Three superstars in Graham Holland’s last two Irish Derby champions Bockos Diamond and Cheap Sandwiches – both Towcester finalists last year – plus Wallis’s Proper Heiress are coming into the event with low-key preparation and an expectation of improvement.

Graham Box, co-owner of Bockos Diamond, said: “He’s undercooked, he needs to get through the opening two rounds and then we’ll see the real Diamond. It’s my dream to win the English Derby.”

Ireland have taken five of the last seven Derbys. Fortune, who predicted De Lahdedah’s success for Liam Dowling two years ago said: “We have a very deep team this year. I think the 4-6 an Irish winner [UK 6-5] from our 39 runners is colossal.

“I'll stick with Ballymac Setanta despite his running through the Kirby being against him. Liam’s dogs are tough as teak and he’s made for Towcester.”

Fortune highlighted several youngsters that “could be anything” and described Hackney Corner in particular as now “grown-up”, adding: “Ballymac Duffle is remarkably fast; if Lennies Tank takes to Towcester, he’s a big player.”

He expects the revamped running circuit will run fast. “There’s a premium on early speed, you need a strong railer.” Wallis agreed: “You need a railer that turns handy and stays.”

Wallis added: “We’d love to have a Derby winner for the MWD Partnership [led by Mike Davis, the track’s promoter] at Towcester. We’re hungry, while Mike has had the time to prepare the stadium for a Derby that will grip everybody. It’s wide open.”

He explained that there was a feeling that their Proper Heiress had been over-raced last year. “We’ve gone the opposite way. If he gets past the second round, he’ll be dangerous. We’re aiming to peak on the first Saturday in June.”

He was cautious about kennelmate Strike It Skye after her defeat in Hove’s Brighton Belle final on Saturday, saying he felt she ran below her best but seems fine and will take her chance. He sees her as needing further.

He said that had the TV Trophy not been scheduled during the Classic (final on the night of the third round) they would have run Mongys Wild in the Derby believing he would be hard to keep out of a place.

Chapman will be taking on Paul Young’s Underground Gold. “I haven’t been impressed by his two trials,” he said.

He sees Droopys Graph as similar to last year’s winner, while Scooby The Lady “has a hell of a lot of pace”.

On Star’s biggest on-course liability, Hughes said: “Worse in the book is Hackney Corner for £140,000 (40-1 into 18s). Others to see significant support have been Romeo Tomcat (40-1 to 20s) and Ballymac Malionas (80-1, now 50s). Our main online losers are Glengar Kane and Swords Style.”



Star are paying quarter the odds the first six places on ante-post bets for the first two rounds.

Steve Nash, the Racing Post’s photographer, said: “It’s a privilege to be here to digest the debate and it’s hard to disagree with the main point – the three ‘big name’ dogs aren’t getting any younger and the issue is can they cope with the challenge of a six-round competition?

"I do like the look of Ballymac Setanta despite his tough Kirby campaign and was taken by Ian Fortune deciding to stick with him. Glengar Kane looked a picture in his fast sprint trial and is progressive.

“Of the experienced dogs I like Romeo Tomcat. His trainer [Patrick Janssens] did a fantastic job last year in getting such a shy dog in Droopys Plunge to win it.”

Carly Philpott, the GBGB stipe and former trainer, said: “It’s a great Derby and I think Pat Buckley will have a good one. His Glengar Kane is exciting, while Scooby The Lady has done Richard Rees proud.”

Leading owner Jack Russell, whose syndicate has a team of five Derby runners in the charge of Maxine Locke, described The Other Chief as their number one and sees Droopys Script as a dark horse.

He went on to say: “It’s important to remember the importance of retired greyhounds to the entire sport and we must all celebrate the great effort that is made.

"On a personal level, if an English-based trainer wins the Derby, then I will personally donate £5,000 to their nearest greyhound homing centre.”

Dave Lawrence, co-owner of Underground Gold, Monmore’s Puppy Derby champion, is both nervous and excited. He said: “I need a Derby finalist!”

Accusing the panel of “dissing” his dog after a modest trial, he added: “Paul’s let him down a bit since the Puppy Derby, but he’s bouncing and is the sort who should improve through the competition.”

Ron Hearn, a former Betting Shop Manager of the Year who now works for IBAS, said: “I’m going for Underground Gold. Paul Young knows what he’s doing.”

Analyst and punter Joe Conneely highlighted three as he said: “Droopys Graph looks interesting and Scooby The Lady will be hard to beat in the top bitch market, while I’ve backed Slippery Brian at what was an insulting 200-1.” He is now 50-1 with Star.

Broadcaster Dani Jackson said: “I’m going for ‘Harry’ [Proper Heiress]. If he breaks, he’s unstoppable.”

Paul Lawrence, the Derby commentator, is on Ballymac Duffle each-way at 50s.

Garry Nash, MD of Premier Greyhound Racing, said: “We’re delighted and proud for the first time to have every heat of the Derby live on our PGR service.

"The quarter-finals onwards can also be seen on Sky Sports Racing.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.