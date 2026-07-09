Excitement builds as the centenary gala draws near

BRITISH greyhound racing’s centenary celebrations will take centre stage at Dunstall Park in a couple of weeks as the track stages a special gala night marking 100 years since the first race meeting at Belle Vue Stadium back in 1926.

The venue will recreate the original six-race programme from that historic evening on July 24 with a card designed to honour the sport’s rich heritage while celebrating its future.

Entries for the meeting close at 11am on Monday, July 20, with every race carrying enhanced prize-money. Winners will receive £1,926, while all other runners will earn £192.60.

The six-race card features a 480m puppy contest sponsored by Arc, a 660m event backed by Entain, a 270m sprint sponsored by the Racecourse Promoters Association, a 480m British-bred race supported by Sports Information Services, a 925m marathon sponsored by JenningsBet and a concluding 480m contest backed by Premier Greyhound Racing.

Martin Seal, racing manager at Dunstall Park, said: “This is a fixture the like of which we will not witness again in our lifetimes. We have a fantastic variety of races, which no doubt connections of greyhounds in training would be proud to be represented in.

“We encourage those interested in being part of this historic night to contact our racing office stating which greyhounds they would like to enter in each race.

“The evening will help support our various homing partners who do fantastic work to find greyhounds their perfect retirement home.”

The celebrations will conclude with National Greyhound Week, running from August 24-31.

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