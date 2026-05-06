Excitement as Derby action is set to go live on Racing Post platforms

RACING POST will broadcast this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Greyhound Derby at Towcester from the third round onwards live on social media platforms.

Coverage will kick off on Saturday, May 16 for the third-round heats of the £125,000 Classic, which features the best greyhounds in UK and Ireland doing battle over 500m at the Northamptonshire venue.

The show, which will include a studio presentation plus trackside reporting, will be broadcast live on Racing Post’s YouTube, Facebook and X channels.

The third-round coverage will be fronted by former Racing Post Greyhound TV host Jason Barrasford, who will be joined in the studio by Racing Post open-race expert Tony Bullen, with reporter Emily Wallis trackside.

This year marks the first time the sport’s biggest race has featured as part of the Premier Greyhound Racing channel, which began broadcasting in January 2024.

PGR managing director Garry Nash said: “Premier Greyhound Racing is excited to extend its partnership with the Racing Post through to the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Greyhound Derby 2026.

“Maximising visibility for top-class racing from Towcester remains a key priority, and this collaboration ensures the sport reaches a broad and engaged audience.

“The Racing Post brings proven expertise in delivering high-quality, compelling sports coverage.”

The 2026 renewal is the eighth staging of the Derby at Towcester, but the first time under the stewardship of track promoter Mike Davis and his Orchestrate Ltd group, which is also co-sponsor of the competition.

On the broadcast news, James Chalkley, head of greyhound racing at Towcester Racecourse, said: “We’re delighted to team up with the Racing Post to broadcast the Star Sports & Orchestrate English Greyhound Derby 2026.

“We’re excited to showcase the very best action across the latter stages of the biggest event in greyhound racing. With Sky Sports Racing, PGR and the Racing Post, we will be able to reach even more people, and this can only be a positive.”

The four Saturday night live broadcasts will serve a large online audience. The Racing Post YouTube account currently has more than 66,000 subscribers, while its X and Facebook pages have over 281,000 and 244,000 followers respectively.

Angus Roland, head of audience for the Racing Post, said: “The Racing Post has been telling greyhound racing’s stories since our very first issue, so it is extremely exciting to continue to evolve the way we tell these stories in a live environment.

“The opportunity to expose a new group of fans to the next Westmead Hawk, Rapid Ranger or Mick The Miller was too good to pass up and we look forward to working with Towcester, PGR and Star Sports on streaming one of the great events in the sport.”

The shows will be sponsored by Derby co-sponsor Star Sports. Founder and owner Ben Keith said: “Jason Barrasford is one of my favourite human beings and very entertaining, he is simply ideal for promoting greyhound racing, while Tony Bullen is a humble encyclopedia of the sport.

“Racing Post Greyhound TV was hugely underappreciated and the work of Kevan Moretti was taken for granted.

“Hopefully, this will not only showcase greyhound racing to the masses, but also prove to be a step toward a much-needed regular platform for us to enjoy the sport on.”

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