Ex-racer Bruce fills Sandwich family with joy

A TRIP to a dog show in Betteshanger Park concluded in a lifetime of love for one family from Sandwich after they met Bruce, a retired greyhound in search of his forever home.

Carrie Thompson and partner Steve were one of hundreds of dog lovers to attend PawFest in May in the company of their springer and Cavalier King Charles spaniels Dexter and Leia.

The couple did not arrive looking for another four-legged friend, but that changed when they met Bruce, a two-year-old blue who retired from racing at Central Park in February.

The two-time race winner – racing name Speedy Glacisboy – was at PawFest with Wingham-based homing charity Retired Greyhounds Canterbury.

A delighted Thompson said: “We weren’t planning to get another dog but Bruce took us both completely by surprise.

“We met him on May 9, and less than three weeks later he had moved in after we took him on a few walks and completed a home inspection.

“He’s a real asset to the family. He’s friendly, affectionate, fantastic with people and other dogs and he’s adapted to his new life incredibly quickly which has surprised us considering he was racing only in February.

“Our two spaniels developed a really strong bond with him from the start, which was part of the reason for bringing him home. Bruce is our first greyhound and our hearts are full!”

The Thompson family have made room for their latest member, retired greyhound Bruce

Since joining Carrie, Steve and their three children, Bruce has taken a shine to his local beach, become familiar with paddling in the sea and enjoys napping 18 hours each day in his bed.

“It’s a dream life really,” said Thompson. “Bruce is the first dog we’ve adopted from a charity, and we were impressed with the whole process.

“There was never any pressure, and the volunteers made sure he would suit our lifestyle.

“They want every greyhound they care for to find their perfect home, which is lovely.”

Phil Challans volunteers with Retired Greyhounds Canterbury and even owns an ex-racer of his own, Holly.

The seven-year-old is a regular visitor to Central Park’s Saturday fixtures where racegoers can get up close and personal to understand what greyhounds are like to own when their racing careers end.

Challans said: “We find a lot of people misunderstand greyhounds. It’s widely assumed they require lots of exercise, when in reality they are perhaps the most laid-back breed of dog a person could wish to own.

“Everyone at the charity is delighted to hear Bruce has settled into his new home. It’s everything we aim to achieve.”

Further information about Retired Greyhounds Canterbury and a list of greyhounds currently awaiting homes is available online via retiredgreyhoundscanterbury.co.uk.

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