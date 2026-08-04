Entries flooding in for Monmore big events

MONMORE has reported strong early interest in both its big competitions, the Ladbrokes-backed Gold Cup over 480m and Summer Stayers Classic over 630m, which kick off on Saturday.

Tony Williamson, racing manager at the Wolverhampton circuit, expects both £10,000 events to be oversubscribed, with entries flying in ahead of the book closing on both at 11am today.

“Interest has been really strong, which is great,” said Williamson. “We already have 24 for the Summer Stayers Classic and 30 for the Gold Cup.

“Jimmy Fenwick has a strong team of dogs and some of his notable names are already in for the Gold Cup – Woltemade and Wicky Ned – although the home team looks great this year as well.

“Richie Taberner’s Holding Blaze ran really well at Dunstall Park last week and Dave Page’s Wise Tournament has been flying – she has a great record around here.

“Magical Keith is a nice dog for Gary Griffiths, Nathan Hunt has Scooby Diamond and Kim Billingham-Hine’s Pain Barrier has been a cracking dog for connections.

“I’ll also give a mention to Shake The Bottle for Brian Thompson. She started out in A5 but has now won seven of her last ten, including three opens.”

Saturdays have been well attended in recent weeks with plenty of promotion going on.

Williamson added: “We’re expecting a good atmosphere and some decent crowds for what are going to be three fantastic Saturdays of racing.

“Some of the recent events and promotions we have put on here have been well received, notably the bottomless brunches on Saturday afternoons.

“On the track it’ll be terrific and we’re all really looking forward to it. We’ll hopefully have races over virtually every distance for finals night and two decent competitions running alongside the Category Ones.

“We’ll have the Peter Billingham Memorial Trophy for the pups and the Wednesbury Garden Service Sprint, sponsored by a local landscaping business that has done a tremendous job on our podium area.”

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