End of an era for sport as McNairs head home

THIS weekend signals the end of an era for UK greyhound racing and British breeding as retiring husband and wife team Rab and Liz McNair depart the Ashford kennels that has been their base for almost a quarter of a century of success.

The announcement of their retirement came a few months back, but on Sunday the pair will pack up their things and head home to Scotland, closing the door on an amazing chapter that has seen them flying high both on the track and in the breeding paddocks for the KSS Syndicate headed by Brendan Keogh.

Speaking midweek, Rab McNair said: “I’m not one for emotional fanfares but there will no doubt be a few tears as we let out and feed the pups for the final time on Sunday before jumping in the car and heading north.

“This has been our life for over 23 years and we’ve given it everything, and there is a sense of pride in what we achieved.

“Working with Brendan, Simon [Senyk] and all who have been part of the syndicate has been a blast and we’ve enjoyed some incredible highs.”

When asked for a favourite moment among the many big-race triumphs the team has enjoyed, McNair said: “That’s hard. There have been many tracks I’ve loved and seen go – the likes of Reading, Walthamstow and, in particular, Wimbledon – and they are easy to call as low moments.

“But while I’ve loved winning big races such as the Gold Cup at Monmore and Sussex Cup at Hove – two fantastic tracks – probably the one moment that still gives me goosebumps came at Towcester on Derby final night in 2021.

“Queen Beyonce, who was an incredible bitch, had missed the whole of 2020 due to injury and to be honest I thought that might be it. But we gave her all the time she needed and she started to show she was coming back into herself.

“I said to Brendan that I wanted to try and win the seniors’ race on Derby final night with her and I’ll never forget the moment she hit the front. The roar from the crowd was unreal – it felt as if the roof was going to come off the grandstand.

“I’ve always loved the bitches and we’ve had some great ones like Beyonce, her mum Skate On, Queen Georgia and Queen Joni. If you love the bitches they’ll love you back and will do everything they can for you. That’s what Beyonce did that night.”

The likelihood is there will be no more winners trained from the kennels, although the breeding operation remains.

“Liz Smith, who has been with us for years, is still there looking after the pups, and I believe that Brendan’s son Ciaran, who has worked with us, will take over the running of it,” McNair said. “It’s such an important thing for the sport that British breeding continues to flourish. It’s the future and I just hope we’ve inspired a few to follow in our footsteps like I was encouraged by the great Nick Savva, who was the best.

“When we were in our thirties and keen and hungry it was a different landscape and there were less negatives surrounding the sport. I do understand that is it harder for the young ones to come through. I’ve always said, you don’t have to be Irish to breed good dogs, and while I’ve every respect for those boys, we showed it can be done.

“I just love greyhound racing, right from my childhood when my dad John, who was known as Ghengis to everyone, taught me all I needed to know about breeding, rearing and schooling.

“Whatever happens I only want the best for greyhound racing, and while we may be retiring, we’ll still follow the pups we’re leaving behind. I’m also always there for anybody who needs me in terms of advice or anything. It’s in the blood and you can never entirely walk away.”

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