Empress gold for Irish ace Silver

SILVERHILL FREYA, the Graham Holland-trained Irish raider, proved too swift for her female rivals as she completed an unbeaten run through the bet365 Empress Stakes with success in Sunday's £10,000 final at Towcester.

On a weekend where his Cheap Sandwiches set the track alight in Shelbourne’s Irish Derby semi-finals, the Cork and Shelbourne Christmas Oaks winner kept the good times rolling with an impressive display at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Getting away well from trap two, Holland’s bitch paced nicely to the corner inside Paul Young’s Yahoo Mareike and the writing was on the wall as she took charge at the first bend.

Fellow unbeaten finalist Baroness Velvet gave chase for Kevin Hutton in second but to no avail, while Mark Wallis’s Strike It Sky, also without defeat en route to the Category One showdown, could never get loose in behind and snatched third late.

The winner, sent off the 8-15 favourite, clocked a smart 28.79sec for the 500m course as she beat Hutton’s bitch by two and a half lengths.

Earlier on the card Heather Dimmock’s Signet Morgan ran out a convincing winner of the sole supporting open.

Taking up the running at halfway from odds-on favourite Fabulous Livia, the winner clocked 29.21sec for the 500m course in beating Jamie Kingsley’s Bu Han Tag by almost five lengths.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Bet on the dogs with BetMGM 🐾 Did you know BetMGM offer greyhounds markets? New customers can bag £40 in free bets when you wager £10 . 18+ #GambleAware. Terms Apply.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.