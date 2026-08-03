Eddie on the late show in Derby double attempt

THE draw for the BoyleSports Irish Derby was made at Shelbourne Park yesterday with Lennies Eddie, winner of the English version at Towcester in June, having to wait until the final heat on Saturday to begin his attempt at the double.

Paul Hennessy’s star drew trap two for heat 24 where he will face Ballymac Setanta, who was the ante-post favourite ahead of the start of the English Classic but crashed out in the opening round.

Bouncing Monarch, winner of the Kirby Memorial for English owner-trainer Dave Fradgely in the hands of Michael O’Donovan, returns in heat 13, the first of the Saturday qualifiers, after missing the Champion Stakes final at Shelbourne due to a toe injury.

With a full complement of 144 entries, the first four in each heat will progress to provide the requisite 96 runners for the next round.

Draw - Friday

Heat 1: 1 Roarin Ogara, 2 Magical Jet, 3 Lennies Dream, 4 Certificate, 5 Kevinsfort Fancy, 6 Ballyhooly Cliff (w).

Heat 2: 1 Downtothewire, 2 Firstpastthepost, 3 Brayview Lad, 4 Grouchos Frank, 5 Ello Ello, 6 Foulkscourt Cody (w).

Heat 3: 1 Faypoint Harvey, 2 Frisky Ruby, 3 Aulton Cash, 4 Galloping Jack, 5 Timmys Bucks, 6 Kilcolgan Norman (w).

Heat 4: 1 Ballymac Ralf, 2 Silent Noelle, 3 Razldazl Thelma, 4 Droopys Monk, 5 Coolemount Spy, 6 Uncle Keith (w).

Heat 5: 1 Solo And Go, 2 Roaming Shelby, 3 Ballymac Jetaway, 4 Croydon Avenger, 5 Fun Inthe Dark (m), 6 Lennies Dynamic (w).

Heat 6: 1 Barntick Bucko, 2 Blastoff Heffo, 3 Ballymac Kamala, 4 Hackney Randox, 5 Callaway Fia (m), 6 Paulstown Cash (w).

Heat 7: 1 Vivaro Warrior, 2 Kerryroad Al, 3 Ballycowen Frank, 4 Hackney Plan, 5 Oriental King (m), 6 Mydras Opinion (w).

Heat 8: 1 Swords Style, 2 Glengar Kane, 3 Jacktavern Bull, 4 Highview Excel, 5 Ballyea Warrior (m), 6 Kuma Abdu (w).

Heat 9: 1 Low Profile, 2 Fleeting Moment, 3 Mona Lee Monbeg, 4 Music Inthe Air, 5 Lennies Jamesmac (m), 6 Im Here (w).

Heat 10: 1 Getup The Boy, 2 Harlequin Gee Up, 3 Slick Sanctuary, 4 Bockos Gold, 5 Bockos Diamond (m), 6 Glengar Silent (w).

Heat 11: 1 Clonfert Teddy, 2 Cheque For Cash, 3 Gaytime Teco, 4 Ballydoyle Tina, 5 Droopys Faithful (m), 6 Bombay Special (w).

Heat 12: 1 Razldazl Loreal, 2 Gaston, 3 Droopys Porter, 4 Romeo Alliance, 5 Kilwest Major (m), 6 Ballymac Gwennie (w).

Saturday

Heat 13: 1 Ballymac Scheff, 2 Bouncing Monarch, 3 Goldmine Diamond, 4 Newinn Spot, 5 Cracking Kodi (m), 6 Leameneigh Godes (w).

Heat 14: 1 Coloursaregreen, 2 Gaytime Clyde, 3 The Other Mel, 4 Ballyhooly Bruno, 5 Ardfert Sam (m), 6 Ballymac Altobel (w).

Heat 15: 1 Avenue Queen, 2 Singalong Cherry, 3 Unassuming, 4 Microchip, 5 Mill Willow (m), 6 Kilcolgan Eddie (w).

Heat 16: 1 Slippery Felix, 2 Miami Hans, 3 Hunters Pilot, 4 Coolemount Fame, 5 Harvard Square (m), 6 Priceless Romeo (w).

Heat 17: 1 Bills Harbour, 2 Droichead Nua, 3 Sober Barry, 4 Ballymac Siun, 5 Callaway Five (m), 6 Kapuka Coley (w).

Heat 18: 1 Miami Hyland, 2 Callaway Knegare, 3 Ballymac Hitman, 4 Lone Calling, 5 Lemon Hidalgo (m), 6 Ballymac Deniro (w).

Heat 19: 1 Metal King, 2 Shotgun Dez, 3 Sure Exile, 4 Ryee, 5 Sawdust Barry (m), 6 Glengar Phantom (m).

Heat 20: 1 Kerogue Jet, 2 Jaykay Fly, 3 A Charda, 4 Ballymac Charbel, 5 Skywalker Bruno (m), 6 Lansky (m).

Heat 21: 1 Grouchos Chief, 2 Hackney Dancer, 3 Gallant Captain, 4 Crossfield Matt, 5 Hackney Corner (m), 6 El Prez George (m).

Heat 22: 1 Carrigeen Whit, 2 Berlin Trilogy, 3 Waitingforastar, 4 Gaytime Joachim, 5 Slippery Brian (m), 6 Dear Sir (m).

Heat 23: 1 Sleight Of Hand, 2 Wi Can James, 3 The Other Eimear, 4 Droopys Winsome, 5 Text Amiright (m), 6 Supa Mac (m).

Heat 24: 1 Ballymac Cmax, 2 Lennies Eddie, 3 Amidus Hulk, 4 Ballymac Setanta, 5 Grangeview Rocko (m), 6 Faypoint Ranger (m).

Towcester bid delayed a week

DETAILS of Towcester’s bid to host next year’s English Derby are yet to be announced despite the original deadline for formal bids to the GBGB set for the end of July, writes Dave Clark.

A spokesperson for the GBGB said yesterday: “Towcester has requested an additional week to submit their bid, which we agreed to. We are currently awaiting that submission and they have until Friday.”

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