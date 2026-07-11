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Greyhounds

Eddie looks ready to rumble in International

Lennies Eddie (T3), pictured en route to Derby glory, is in action at Dundalk tonight
Lennies Eddie (T3), pictured en route to Derby glory, is in action at Dundalk tonight Credit: Steve Nash

LENNIES EDDIE, having his first race since storming to glory in Towcester’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby final on June 6, can secure another major prize for his connections in tonight’s Time Dundalk International.

Trained by Paul Hennessy for UK owner Lee Craze, Lennies Eddie has drawn trap one for tonight’s prestigious €20,000-to-the-winner one-off and can make full use of what looks a great slot.

Fancied to outgun Pat Buckley’s Corn Cuchulainn champion Singalong Polly in the initial stages, Lennies Eddie – who moved well in a recent trial over tonight’s 550-yard course – can rail his way to the front at the first bend to deny the likes of John Kennedy Jnr’s Epic Ace and Michael O’Donovan’s Ballycowen Frank the lead they also crave.

Ballymac Ralf was another who lit up Towcester for his former trainer Liam Dowling, going on to finish fourth in the final behind Hennessy’s star, and would be a serious threat if bringing his trapping boots for Garry Dempsey, while a draw in six may just prove too much of an obstacle for Robert Gleeson’s early-paced railer Toolmaker King.

Last year’s renewal produced a superb finish as subsequent Irish Derby hero Cheap Sandwiches shaded UK star Wicky Ned, and tonight’s contest has the ingredients to be another classic, with Hennessy taken to regain the title he last won in 2017 with another English Derby hero Jaytee Jet.

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RP Greyhounds

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