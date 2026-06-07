'I was screaming my head off like a madman' - Greyhound Derby winner sparks joyous scenes

Lennies Eddie blasted clear and made all to land Saturday's £125,000 Star Sports & Orchestrate English Greyhound Derby over 500m at Towcester, giving trainer Paul Hennessy a third success in the sport's premier event - and at a third different track.

The Gowran, County Kilkenny handler, who previously struck with Jaytee Jet (Wimbledon 2016) and Priceless Blake (Nottingham 2019), saw his April 2024 whelp produce the run of his life.

Wild and wet conditions cleared just before the final itself. Breaking to power to his best Towcester sectional of 3.71sec, Lennies Eddie quickly seized control and never relinquished it, stopping the clock in 28.20sec, the third‑fastest time ever at the Northamptonshire venue.

The 10‑1 chance, owned by Lee Craze, held off the gallant Ballymac Deniro, who had broken slowly but showed trademark pace to close to within half a length.

It meant a 2‑3‑4 for owner‑breeder‑trainer Liam Dowling, with Ballymac Duffle running on strongly after early crowding and Ballymac Ralf finishing fourth after meeting trouble at every bend.

An emotional Hennessy said afterwards: "What a dog! And to win the Derby on a night that means so much to Susan [his wife]. . . it's unreal. I was out in the middle screaming my head off like a madman. That's what the Derby does to you."

It carried deep personal significance for the family. "It's the anniversary of Susan's dad, Benny Kavanagh, passing," he added. "He was the man who got me started in greyhounds 44 years ago."

Hennessy praised the runner‑up too: "Deniro got the better of us the last twice - we just got the better break tonight. That's what won it."

Dowling was magnanimous in defeat. "Fair play to Paul. It was a clean race, no excuses from us - the better dog on the night won," he said.

He confirmed Ballymac Duffle, and possibly three more from the kennel, are set for an Australian campaign later this summer.

Hackney Corner broke slowly, was crowded slightly and drifted wide at the first, then crowded again at the last. Pat Buckley, his trainer, said afterwards that he was disappointed.

Lennies Eddie will now have a short break before being aimed at the BoyleSports Irish Derby.

Susan Hennessy added: "I felt as if my dad was with us tonight. Trap three was exactly what Eddie needed."

Owner Lee Craze named the dog after his grandsons Lennie and Eddie.

He had suffered the blow of kennelmate Lennies Tank being withdrawn earlier in the week but was jubilant afterwards: "This Derby was supposed to be part of building his experience - but he's gone and won it! This is the dream of all owners."

Kevin Hennessy, who picked out Lennies Eddie as a pup from the Kennedy family's famous breeding establishment, said: "The Kennedys are great breeders. I believed in this dog — and he had the ideal draw."

John Kennedy jnr, who just last week was down in the dumps when his own Epic Ace went out in semi-finals, was grinning broadly.

"It was my dad John senior who reared him," he said. "We always rated Lennies Eddie. He got his draw tonight and credit to Paul. It's been a fantastic training effort."

He added that the dam of the winner, Portumna Marina, has since been mated to Epic Ace.

Towcester head of racing James Chalkley said: "I'm chuffed to bits for Paul, Susan, Kevin and Lee. The best dog on the night won."

Racing manager Danny Rayment added: "Eddie timed it perfectly. Deniro was always playing catch‑up. A worthy winner of a great Derby."

Irish journalist Ian Fortune declared: "Much depended on what broke. Lennies Eddie is trained by a genius."

Ben Keith, Star Sports' owner, said: "A fantastic night - and a winning one! I'm delighted for the Hennessys and Lee Craze - I've known him for decades."

Star Sports' Kim Sanzone praised the atmosphere despite the weather, while Martin 'Lofty' Chapman, standing on the Star Sports pitch, confirmed: "It was a good result, we saw plenty for Ballymac Ralf while Hackney Corner came into the final as a bad ante-post loser.

"Congratulations to Lee Craze - he's a lovely fellow. It was a good crowd and good business despite the iffy weather. For me this was a slow-burner of a Derby in the early stages, it then picked up."

2018 Derby‑winning trainer Kevin Hutton summed up the mood: "Paul Hennessy is a genius."

Mike Davis, Towcester's promoter, said: "A worthy winner who got out in front and nothing could catch him. I'm proud of what has been a fantastic and wide-open Derby. We're already looking forward to next year."

Richard Thomas, Orchestrate's MD, said: "It was great to see the packed crowd in the stand savouring the final - they all loved it."

Rab and Liz McNair were among the crowd. Rab said: “We finally retire and ‘go home’ to Scotland in two weeks. It’s been great to be here tonight and meet so many people that we hadn’t seen for a while - Derby final night is always special like that.

"Towcester has done really well though personally I have reservations about the hydraulic traps now in use here. I prefer the type in use at Monmore.”

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