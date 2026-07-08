Eddie 6-4 for International

BOYLESPORTS have put English Derby winner Lennies Eddie in as 6-4 favourite for Sunday’s Time Dundalk International after Paul Hennessy’s star drew the red jacket for the one-off.

One of his victims in that Towcester decider, Ballymac Ralf, is 8-1 to score for Liam Dowling.

Epic Ace, who set a new 500m record in the Derby, is next in with the firm, who rate John Kennedy’s runner a 2-1 shot to scoop the €20,000 prize over the 550-yard trip.

Draw and betting

1 Lennies Eddie 6-4, 2 Singalong Polly 8-1, 3 Ballymac Ralf 8-1, 4 Epic Ace 2-1, 5 Ballycowen Frank 4-1, 6 Toolmaker King 16-1.

Wi Can flies at Shelbourne

WI CAN JAMES delivered the run of the night as the weather-delayed Time Greyhound Nutrition Puppy Derby finally began at Shelbourne Park on Tuesday, writes Paul Brown.

The Pat Guilfoyle-trained dog pinged from trap one and powered to a seven-length success in a rapid 27.88sec for the 525-yard trip.

Slippery Felix was the only other winner to beat the 28-second barrier, with Graham Holland’s youngster controlling heat two from the off to clock 27.99sec.

Carrick Becks was another standout winner, also dominating in heat three in 28.01sec for Robert Gleeson.

Draw for Saturday’s second round - heat 1: 1 Razldazl Loreal, 2 Slick Sanctuary, 3 Slippery Felix, 4 Wi Can James, 5 Curraghmoredaisy (w), 6 Carrick Coley (w).

Heat 2: 1 Croydon Avenger, 2 Callaway Ryder, 3 Villaricos, 4 Razldazl Thelma, 5 Kapuka Coley (m), 6 Killers King (w).

Heat 3: 1 Carrick Becks, 2 Anothercupoftea, 3 Fahrenheit Ace, 4 Droopys Monk, 5 Kilwest Major (m), 6 Ballyhooly Cliff (w).

Heat 4: 1 Swords Diamond, 2 Ballymac Scheff, 3 Grouchos Chief, 4 Lennies Jamesmac (m), 5 Droopys Unreal (m), 6 Im Here (w).

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