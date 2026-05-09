Eagles ready to soar again at Towcester

EAGLES RESPECT, Angie Kibble’s Swindon Produce champion, can end a losing run of five and resume winning ways at Towcester today when he lines up in a strong 500m one-off at 5.24, live on PGR.

The dust may be settling on the second round of this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby, but the first-round form gets a good airing in this contest with Eagles Respect one of five lining up who fell at the first hurdle last weekend.

He was far from disgraced when fourth, beaten three and a half lengths behind rising Irish star Epic Ace, and while his best distance is probably a bit further than this stiff four bends, his all-round speed is taken to win the day.

Afzal Ali’s Hackney Toast and Carol Weatherall’s Tre Cool are rated as dangers, but if Eagles Respect can secure a decent early pitch, the British Breeders Stakes runner-up can delpoy his back-straight speed to secure the win.

Patrick Janssens has set his sights on the Derby with a talented team, but the overall strength of his kennel should also see him on the scoresheet on today’s card.

His Oaks finalist Fabulous Aria came up against a red-hot rival when behind Romeo Force at Sheffield on her last start, but is back on happy hunting ground in the Orchestrate Ladies at 5.06 and can add another win to her impressive tally.

Her recent trial from the new Towcester traps was perhaps not up to her very best form at the track, but she showed all her early dash and can go from the front in a contest where Weatherall has two live contenders in Poly Styrene and Ari Up.

Talented stayer Fabulous Heka is another fancied to shine for Janssens when she goes over 712m at 4.09.

She was a well-beaten second behind record-breaking Bluejig Outlaw at Central Park on her last start, but the winner took off and was on another level that night.

The draw out in trap five is not ideal, but as long as she avoids an early nudge she should have too much firepower for some decent rivals judging on her previous form over this track and trip.

Yahoo Megan is drawn to go well for Janssens in a 270m clash at 4.47 but may just need the run, her first since February 15, and preference is for Weatherall’s Born Racer, who is a real powerhouse of a two-bender.

Baby Warrior is another Weatherall runner with a chance in a competitive division of the bitches’ race at 3.13. A recent 29.08sec A2 win over the 500m course reads well and if she goes close to that she can deliver again.

Two opens over the recently introduced 460m course can go the way of Pat Doocey’s Longacres King (4.28) after his record-setting run last week, and Craig Morris’s Gymcrack semi-finalist Droopys Buck, who moved very well in a recent 462m trial at his Yarmouth base.

Dave Lewis’s Alright Bullet, a good winner here last week in 28.76sec, can shine again in the 500m puppy clash at 3.32.

Sheffield also includes a couple of opens on its afternoon card, and the aforementioned Romeo Force looks ready to complete a hat-trick for Kelly Hodson over 500m at 2.48.

A draw on the inside can give him the edge over Dave Fradgley’s pacey Tiermana Blaze on the run to the bend and that should seal the deal.

Hodson’s Romeo Cobra, second to kennelmate Romeo Force over 500m last week, can enjoy the step down to 480m to take the other open at 4.22.

Open Check nap

Eagles Respect

5.24 Towcester



TV Hot Hounds

Romeo Force

T1 Sheffield 2.48

1pt win

Fabulous Heka

T5 Towcester 4.09

1pt win

Eagles Respect

T2 Towcester 5.24

1pt win

Droopys Buck

T3 Towcester 6.02

1pt win

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