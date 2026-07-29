Eagle set to fly high despite debut defeat

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GLASHEEN EAGLE let down those who expected a winning debut from him on Saturday but can make amends on his second go over Monmore’s 264m this evening, live on PGR at 8.13.

Jo Slater’s dog was moderately away when sent off the 7-4 favourite for an open on the strength of smart trials and now finds himself in a D1.

He was only moderately away on that debut but if he gets his act together at the boxes he can claim the rails going into the turn and then open his account off the front.

Aero Clipper has run well enough in the face of some impossible tasks recently and can gain some deserved reward as she returns to graded action for P3 at 6.48.

Richie Taberner’s bitch kept defeats to reasonable margins against high-class rivals in the shape of Gav Nificent and Harton Whirlwind at Dunstall Park – the latter loss coming in the final of the British Bred Puppy Cup – and this evening’s puppy assignment is a far easier test.

If she is awake at the boxes she can boot clear and win with some comfort.

Do Gooder clearly loves the thrill of the chase but is usually sent off a decent price and looks worth chancing for an A5 at 8.47 over 480m.

Kim Billingham-Hine’s dog is dropping from A4 level and is likely to have plenty of rivals to aim at in an early-paced field. This class is clearly well within his scope if he puts his best foot forward.

At Newcastle, Slingshot Fyne makes plenty of appeal when he goes for Paul Rutherford in an A4 over 480m at 8.54.

Having hosed up when well backed for an A6, the pup has gone off favourite in both races since, both at this evening’s level, but without success. However, he has not seen much daylight in either and tonight looks to have a chance to turn reasonably close before staying on best to land the spoils.

Best bets

Aero Clipper

T2 Monmore 6.48

1pt win

Glasheen Eagle

T2 Monmore 8.13

1pt win

Do Gooder

T5 Monmore 8.47

1pt win

Slingshot Fyne

Newcastle 8.54

1pt win

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