Dunstall tickets up for grabs

THE GBGB reports a limited number of tickets remain available for the Centenary Gala meeting at Dunstall Park on Friday, July 24.

The UK’s newest venue at Wolverhampton racecourse is to host a themed evening recreating the first-ever race meeting held at Belle Vue on July 24, 1926.

Designed to capture the atmosphere of that historic evening, the event will feature a specially curated six-race card, reflecting the original programme, alongside celebrations of 100 years of greyhound racing in Britain.

Guests will enjoy a three-course meal and themed 1920s entertainment throughout the evening, including a live swing band.

The GBGB will also display a range of items from its archive collection – from photographs of royal racegoers to historic trophies – showcasing the rich history of greyhound racing throughout the decades.

Cress Lee, GBGB marketing manager, said: “This an opportunity to celebrate 100 years of our sport, recognise the remarkable dogs that have been at its heart throughout that time, and bring together everyone who has played a part in its story.

“We’ve worked closely with Dunstall Park and our partners to create an evening that honours our heritage while looking confidently to the future.”

Tickets for the night are priced at £75 per person. To purchase, contact info@gbgb.org.uk or call 020 7822 0920.

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