Dunstall plans for Bitter as Godfrey lands a first major

A TRIP to Dunstall Park is on the cards for Sunday’s Betway Juvenile Classic hero Arthur Bitter after another superb performance saw the talented youngster provide owner and trainer Patrick Godfrey with his first Category One winner.

A member of a brilliant Gerry Dillon-bred litter, the September pup did everything right again over Towcester’s 500m course to land the £10,000 final, leading early and digging in to see off his Maxine Locke-trained litter-brother Annadown Warrior by a length in 29.13sec (-10), with John Campbell’s gallant outsider Venetian Mario third.

“He’s knackered this morning,” Godfrey said yesterday of the winner. “But he’s in great shape otherwise and it was a great day. I’ve been in a few big finals before, finished second in a couple, but to win one was fantastic.

“He definitely gained some confidence from leading and winning his semi, and he’s popped out again while some of his rivals missed the start, and done what he had to do.”

The former Poole and Swindon handler uses the Arthur prefix for all his dogs, which leads to plenty of banter at the tracks, as he added: “It started off as a bit of a family joke and sort of evolved. Wherever I go now people are offering me new name suggestions. Even yesterday somebody said they’d put half a ton of sand on the track and it was suggested Arthur Tonofit would be a good one!

“This lad came to me with the racing name Annadown Elliot, but I’m not sure what his kennel name was. I’ve been watching that Clarkson’s Farm on TV and there’s a bloke on it called Gerald who nobody can understand, but he loves a drop of bitter. So I’ve started calling Arthur Bitter Gerald and he seems to respond to it.

“When he turned the last bend still in front on Sunday I finally let loose and shouted ‘come on Gerald!’. I think everyone wondered who the hell I was shouting at!”

Godfrey revealed in Sunday’s Racing Post that Nottingham’s Puppy Classic is the next major target for his dog, but he also has his eyes on the upcoming Centenary meeting at Dunstall Park on Friday, July 24.

He said: “I love my racing, I treat it as a day or night out. If I have a winner that’s great, but if I don’t then I sit and enjoy the racing and go again next time.

“I like to support tracks when they do something special and I intend to be at Dunstall Park for that night. The plan would be to hopefully get him a trial there this weekend and then enter him for the puppy race.

“Now he has a Cat One on his card, hopefully he’ll get a run. After that we’ll head to Nottingham for a couple of trials before the Puppy Classic.

“That’s always a strong competition as the track’s location means you get interest from the north and south. I’m sure half the litter will be heading there for it.”

As for the joy of landing a major prize, Godfrey added: “The thing with training greyhounds is that the dogs are a great leveller. It was brilliant to win the final, but at 8 o’clock on Sunday night I was back letting the dogs out, feeding and all the usual stuff.

“That’s what the antis don’t get. They only think of the race and people betting on it, but there’s a lot more going on behind all that.

“It’s a massive commitment, even planning a night out or taking a holiday you need to make sure the dogs are being cared for. But I love it.

“I spent years building up a couple of businesses, and hardly had a day off. Now I can get in my van with my dogs and enjoy what I do – and days like Sunday just top it all off.”

Kevin Hutton was the man in form on the supporting card with a four-timer including three open-race wins.

460m track record holder Start The Engine struck again over the shorter four-bend trip with a runaway 26.50sec effort, while kennelmates Jazzy Duke (29.17sec, 500m) and Tooreen Rose (43.71sec, 712m) completed the haul.

Paul Young’s Copney Queen set the 500m standard when returning to winning ways in 29.08sec (-10).

At Sheffield, local trainer Sean Davy rattled off an open-race treble with 280m wins for Good Levi (16.10sec) and Trewmunt Slippy (16.21sec) and a fastest-of-the-day 500m win for Epic Command in 28.98sec.

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