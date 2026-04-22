Dunstall Park step in for Puppy Cup

DUNSTALL PARK has bolstered its summer racing programme with the addition of the BGBF British Bred Puppy Cup in July.

The £10,000-to-the-winner event will begin on Saturday, July 4, with a glittering finals night scheduled for July 18. The competition, open to 24 of the UK’s fastest British-bred greyhounds, had faced uncertainty following the closure of Oxford Stadium, which had hosted the Category One race since 2023.

Arena Racing Company, operator of the Wolverhampton venue, has stepped in to preserve the event, ensuring it remains a key fixture on the greyhound racing calendar. In a further boost, all six finalists will receive a minimum of £1,000 in prize money.

Chris Black, General Manager at Dunstall Park, emphasised the importance of supporting British breeding within the sport. He said: "I don’t think we can underestimate the importance of British breeding and the value it brings to greyhound racing," he said. "It’s critical to the sport’s long-term sustainability and benefits those who dedicate their lives to finding the next champion.

"We’re proud to step in and ensure the British Bred Puppy Cup remains on the Category One calendar. It’s been won by some superstar names in the past, and we expect another high-quality competition this year."

The finals night will also form part of a landmark period for the venue, coming just days before it hosts celebrations marking 100 years of greyhound racing in the UK. A special event on July 24 will commemorate the centenary of the first official race, held at Belle Vue Stadium in Manchester in 1926.

The Puppy Cup is one of several highlights in what promises to be a busy summer for the track. Dunstall Park stages themed race nights, including a World Cup Warm-Up event on May 30 featuring former football star Steve Bull, alongside screenings of England’s group stage matches in June.

"Our centenary celebrations will cap a busy first summer," Black added. "We’re committed to delivering memorable experiences both on and off the track, and we look forward to welcoming new and returning fans in the months ahead."

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