Dunstall Park looking forward to first double header

DUNSTALL PARK’S meeting tonight will see the second leg of Wolverhampton racecourse’s first dual fixture, with PGR Oaks heroine Butlers Lane the canine star of the show.

Barry Denby’s Classic winner lines up in the Lady Wulfruna Trophy final, the title mirroring the seven-furlong Listed race staged this afternoon during the racecourse’s most prestigious horseracing fixture of the year.

A trial for this year’s Lincoln also features on the seven-race card and is one of three televised races on ITV3 that precedes tonight’s 12-race greyhound card (six opens).

Since stadium owners Arc decided to switch greyhound racing operations from the now-closed Perry Bar to Wolverhampton racecourse in early 2025, they have been keen to tap into crossover between the two sports.

Plenty of excitement and interest has built toward today’s landmark dual fixture, with Dunstall Park general manager Chris Black saying: “It’s an exciting day ahead. Ticket sales have gone well for both general admission and in the restaurant.

“Obviously with this being our first dual fixture the main hope is that things run smoothly, but we have a great team of people here and hopefully everyone coming along will enjoy themselves.

Chris Black: Dunstall Park's GM looking forward to a big night for the track Credit: Steve Nash

“Irish folk band Radio Murphy will play between the two fixtures and we’ll have a DJ on site all day, making this a unique and exciting package for racegoers.”

Towcester was the first UK racecourse to stage both horseracing and greyhound racing on the same day back in May 2018, but today’s double-header is certainly the most high-profile fixture and an attempt to link the two codes.

It will also likely be the first of many, with Black adding: “We’re aiming to bring the two sports as close together as possible and everyone here is looking forward to what is going to be a busy day.

“This also shows Arc’s commitment to greyhound racing. We are not afraid to try new things to grow the sport and interest in it.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.