Duffle still a warm order for Derby glory

DESPITE his astonishing track-record run in Saturday’s third round, Epic Ace is still generally second favourite for the Derby in the latest ante-post lists.

Ballymac Duffle, who was sensational in a different manner when coming from stone last to score an improbable win in his heat, is as short at 10-3 with Hills to give Liam Dowling his second English Derby, although Epic Ace is favoured by BoyleSports for the ultimate prize as their 4-1 favourite.

Dowling fields three of the top six, with Duffle followed by Ballymac Ralf and Ballymac Deniro as 8-1 and 12-1 best respectively, with Proper Heiress still seen as the best chance of a home victory, with Mark Wallis’s star as short as 6-1 with Hills.

Ballymac Duffle is the only odds-on shot for the four qualifiers at a general 10-11 for the second quarter-final.

The first is rated pretty much a match between 13-8 Proper Heiress and 11-8 Epic Ace, while two Irish raiders are favoured in the third and fourth in Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Eddie and Ballymac Ralph, at 11-8 and 13-8 respectively.

Betting

First quarter-final: 1 Proper Heiress (7-4 Power), 2 Epic Ace (11-8 general), 3 Underground Gold (9-2 general), 4 Droopys Aladdin (12-1 Hills), 5 Bubbly Hogan (40-1 Hills), 6 Ballymac Iroko (25-1 Hills).

Second: 1 Sole Focus (33-1 Ladbrokes, Coral), 2 Scooby The Lady (3-1 Hills), 3 Gaytime Clyde (7-2 Hills), 4 Ballymac Duffle (10-11 general), 5 Priceless Romeo (20-1 Hills), 6 Swift Magnison (25-1 Hills).

Third: 1 Donishall Sam (12-1 Hills), 2 Lennies Eddie (11-8 Hills), 3 Droopys Sort (50-1 Coral, Ladbrokes), 4 Ballymac Deniro (13-8 Hills), 5 Texas Jack (16-1 Power), 6 Lennies Tank 8-1 (general).

Fourth: 1 Goldcash Warrior (9-1 Coral, Ladbrokes), 2 Strike It Skye (3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes), 3 Ballymac Ralf (7-4 Hills), 4 Hackney Corner (7-2 Hills, Power), 5 Getup The Boy (14-1 Hills), 6 Slick Sentinel (16-1 Hills).

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