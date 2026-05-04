Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:05 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
17:05 Down RoyalHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Greyhounds

Duffle heats up for Derby market after record run

Ballymac Duffle is the new Derby favourite after setting a new track record of 28.37sec on Friday
Ballymac Duffle is the new Derby favourite after setting a new track record of 28.37sec on Friday Credit: Steve Nash

BALLYMAC DUFFLE is now the clear favourite for this year’s £125,000 Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby at Towcester, which resumes with the second round on Friday and Saturday.

Liam Dowling’s powerful May 2024 whelp set a new track record for the 500m with a 28.37sec blast in last week’s opening round and is now as short as 8-1 for the title, while the trainer-breeder also has second-in Ballymac Deniro, a general 12-1 shot.

Reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress returned to winning ways in the opening round for champion trainer Mark Wallis, who is pursuing a third Derby title as a handler.

He is bracketed alongside Ballymac Deniro and Glengar Kane, the latter so impressive for Pat Buckley.

The top of the ante-post market remains dominated by Irish trackers.

Paul Young’s Monmore Puppy Derby champion Underground Gold is next best from the home contingent at odds as big as 20-1, with Wallis-trained Strike It Skye the shortest-priced bitch in the market at 25-1.

Action on-course was as lively as ever for Derby co-sponsor Star Sports, who made a winning start.

Head of on-course Kaan Hughes said: “Friday was a rare winning opening night! Our aim as ever is to field money on as many dogs as possible and hopefully get a result.

“We had a few good races where we got a result. Grouchos Jack and Unassuming both beaten in heat four was a good one for us, as were Irish duo Bockos Diamond and Coloursaregreen getting turned over in heat eight.

“Had Glengar Silent won it would have been a costly result for us. The worst result on Friday was Carrick Scholesy, who was backed from 3-1 into 9-4 and drew big cheers from the crowd.”

A couple of layers went 1/5 the odds eight places before the opening round as opposed to the traditional 1/4 odds six places. The latter is now available across the board.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

author image
Racing Post Reporter

Published on inGreyhounds

Last updated

iconCopy
more inGreyhounds
more inGreyhounds