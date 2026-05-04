Duffle heats up for Derby market after record run

BALLYMAC DUFFLE is now the clear favourite for this year’s £125,000 Star Sports & Orchestrate English Derby at Towcester, which resumes with the second round on Friday and Saturday.

Liam Dowling’s powerful May 2024 whelp set a new track record for the 500m with a 28.37sec blast in last week’s opening round and is now as short as 8-1 for the title, while the trainer-breeder also has second-in Ballymac Deniro, a general 12-1 shot.

Reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress returned to winning ways in the opening round for champion trainer Mark Wallis, who is pursuing a third Derby title as a handler.

He is bracketed alongside Ballymac Deniro and Glengar Kane, the latter so impressive for Pat Buckley.

The top of the ante-post market remains dominated by Irish trackers.

Paul Young’s Monmore Puppy Derby champion Underground Gold is next best from the home contingent at odds as big as 20-1, with Wallis-trained Strike It Skye the shortest-priced bitch in the market at 25-1.

Action on-course was as lively as ever for Derby co-sponsor Star Sports, who made a winning start.

Head of on-course Kaan Hughes said: “Friday was a rare winning opening night! Our aim as ever is to field money on as many dogs as possible and hopefully get a result.

“We had a few good races where we got a result. Grouchos Jack and Unassuming both beaten in heat four was a good one for us, as were Irish duo Bockos Diamond and Coloursaregreen getting turned over in heat eight.

“Had Glengar Silent won it would have been a costly result for us. The worst result on Friday was Carrick Scholesy, who was backed from 3-1 into 9-4 and drew big cheers from the crowd.”

A couple of layers went 1/5 the odds eight places before the opening round as opposed to the traditional 1/4 odds six places. The latter is now available across the board.

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