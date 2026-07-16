Droopys Flare warm favourite for Regency glory

DROOPYS FLARE is the 7-4 favourite with the sponsors for the Coral Regency, which gets under way over Hove’s 695m tomorrow.

Sean Parker’s powerhouse was last seen in competitive action on Derby final night at Towcester when she stormed home in the Greatbet Challenge Trophy final, and has since had two four-bend trials at Dunstall Park.

Irish raider Lennies Desire is next in at 10-3 as the Paul Hennessy-trained dog looks to return to winning ways after finishing a beaten favourite in the Corn Cuchulainn at Shelbourne Park in his last race.

There is another non-runner in the Sussex Cup, with The Other Chief withdrawn from trap three in tomorrow’s heat two. It is now a four-runner race as Texas Jack was already declared a non-runner from trap five.

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