Draper hopes Dancer will have right moves again in Three Steps

COOLADERRYDANCER was a shock 14-1 winner in Sunday’s semi-finals of the Three Steps To Victory final at Sheffield, trapping well to make all from Nathan Hunt’s Goldcash Warrior (2-15f) in 29.11sec (going -10) for the 500m trip, and trainer Rose Draper is hoping to add to the kennel’s haul in the unique tri-distance event on Sunday.

The brilliant Ballymac Eske was the first winner of the competition in its current format for her father Barrie in 2014, followed by Bull Run Button in 2019 and then Distant Emma in 2023.

“Bull Run Button was the first Cat One winner I was properly involved with, and it would be lovely to get another one,” she said yesterday.

“Dancer ran really well, I was over the moon with her. We know that she’s a capable sort, she won her first ever race at Nottingham in the Puppy Classic [last year], but then in the second round she hit the rail really badly and it seemed to just destroy her confidence.

“It took a long while to get her back together and she’s been stop-start but the syndicate of lads who own her have been really patient. Some of them have never owned a dog before, so it’s great for them to be in a big final.

“I ran her at Doncaster [last month] and she took off around there over the six bends and since coming back to Sheffield she’s coming out a lot better, she’s a lot more keen.

“When she led Nathan’s dog up I think a lot of people thought he would have picked her up but she’s a game little thing on the bunny.

“The good thing is that we know she stays and there’s a few of them going into the unknown on Sunday. The run to the first bend will be massive and, fingers crossed if she pops out again they’ll do well to come from behind her.”

Despite his defeat, Goldcash Warrior is still the clear favourite with Coral and Ladbrokes for the title at 6-4, with Cooladerrydancer rated a 6-1 shot. Fortanach Col, who raced as Ballymac Tibet for Liam Dowling in this year’s Derby, set the standard with a 29.03sec success for Kelly Wilton and is next in at 5-2.

Draw and betting

Coral/Ladbrokes: 1 Brunssum Bubble (8-1), 2 Cooladerrydancer (6-1), 3 Goldcash Warrior (6-4), 4 Fortanach Col (m) (5-2), 5 Easy Tizzy (m) (9-2), 6 Timmys Hunter (w) (12-1).

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