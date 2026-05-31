Dowling triple-handed as brilliant Deniro delivers a Towcester masterclass

LIAM DOWLING, with three runners lining up, has emerged as the key player in Saturday’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby final at Towcester.

Dowling will himself again parade Ballymac Deniro (5-2, sectional 3.74sec) who was soon clear in the first semi-final to beat Paul Hennessy’s Lennies Eddie by nearly four lengths, with Ballymac Duffle, a kennelmate of the winner, a further neck behind in third.

The winning time of 28.15sec was just a single spot off the track record.

Strike It Skye looked an unlucky fourth after breaking in front before getting knocked back to last at the turn. Ballymac Iroko was left at the traps, while the Epic Ace story ended after he mistimed the start.

Dowling said immediately afterwards: “Deniro is a thrilling young dog and took charge early. He is particularly laid-back and has the right attitude. Duffle, a close railer, has had to battle hard from tricky draws.”

Paul Hennessy, trainer of Lennies Eddie, said: “He’s held his ground at the bend tonight. It’s a wonderful feeling, and it’s even better as one gets older!”

He is seeking his third English Derby having enjoyed previous wins at Wimbledon and Nottingham.

John Kennedy, trainer of favourite Epic Ace, reflected: “His back legs seemed to slip on leaving the traps and that was that.”

The second semi-final was decided by Hackney Corner’s burst of pace (6-1, 28.34sec, 3.73 sectional).

He was soon clear, chased hard by Proper Heiress. Scooby The Lady had failed to lead, although she showed speed to turn third. Sole Focus could not go the pace.

Reigning Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress, crowded at the third and tiring, was suddenly in the sights of Ballymac Ralf (shuffled back to last at the bend) and Lennies Tank (walked out) who both stormed through, edging past both him and Scooby The Lady.

Pat Buckley, seeking his second English Derby, said: “It’s fantastic to reach the final. He needed to lead and did so. But it’s all down to Emma [his daughter]. She’s been with him throughout, staying at June Harvey’s.”

Emma said: “He’s got a cool head on him and looked good tonight. He was initially a bit shy but has grown up now.”

Hackney Corner is pictured with Emma Buckley after his win in the Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby semis Credit: Steve Nash

Susan Hennessy said: “Tank’s missed it again tonight but he’s battled and somehow qualified. It’s fantastic for Lee [Craze], owner of both Eddie and Tank.

“Eddie’s shown bravery throughout and really drives the bends here. We know Tank will get trap six as the only wide, we’ll take anything for Eddie.”

Their two finalists, described by him as “cracking dogs” went home with Paul yesterday, while Susan stayed on to attend today’s draw and lunch.

Dowling, who won the Derby here two years ago with De Lahdedah, later added: “Ralf has run another amazing race to qualify. We brought eight over, to get three through, well that feels amazing – you hope for one finalist.

“These are all good, young, improving dogs and the entire Ballymac team put so much into this, I’m grateful to everyone back home. I’d also like to thank Peter Harnden for making us so welcome at his kennels. As you can see, it has worked well! It’s been a great night.”

By contrast Emily Wallis said she was gutted with both their Strike It Skye and Proper Heiress missing out. She said: “Skye broke, then she was clobbered and ran so well, while Proper Heiress has given his all. It ultimately proved disappointing.”

It meant six dogs qualified as both bitches went out. Jackie Rees, wife of Scooby The Lady’s trainer Richard, said: “It’s the worst thing to miss out in the semis, but she didn’t lead from trap three and despite showing good pace, got run out of it.”

Pricewise followers are on Hackney Corner at 20-1 and Ballymac Duffle (50-1) put up each-way by Dave Clark before the first round.

Martin ‘Lofty’ Chapman, standing on the Star Sports pitch, said. “It’s been very lively tonight although the Champions League final had an effect early.

“We laid some big bets on both Derby semi winners, though such was the level of business we won on both races. That said Hackney Corner is a bad ante-post liability, and we’ve done the place part.”

Also attending today’s Derby lunch will be Julie Rayment, the wife of Danny, Towcester’s racing manager.

Rayment explained: “It’s our 25th wedding anniversary! 1 June 2001 is an easy date to remember so it jumped out at me when I saw the elements involved in the Derby schedule after joining the team here last November!”

Julie has also been involved with the sport most of her life – working for trainer Jim Reynolds, then at Crayford track and since that closed, is now a paddock steward at Central Park

Rayment, previously Crayford’s racing manager, added: “I can say overseeing the Derby has been different and enjoyable.”

He said semi-final night had gone well with no injuries other than a broken dew claw for Slingshot Poppy after her tumble in the sprint.

He described Ballymac Deniro as the performance of the night, adding: “It’s the second fastest run here ever. Epic Ace’s 28.14sec earlier in the month looked solid and Deniro’s given that a shake. Make no mistake, this has been a special, top quality competition this year.”

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Clean sweep for raiders as Irish fill final places

FOR the first time ever, all six qualifiers for the English Greyhound Derby final are trained in Ireland, writes Jim Cremin.

The draw for Saturday’s £125,000 Star Sports & Orchestrate final takes place at Monday's Derby lunch and is expected at around 12.45pm. Three are unseeded, with two middles while Lennies Tank will get trap six as the sole wide.

Following Saturday’s semi-finals, Kerryman and famed breeder Liam Dowling owns and trains half the field with his homebred Ballymac Deniro joined by the litter-brothers Ballymac Duffle and Ballymac Ralf. Kilkenny-based Paul Hennessy has two through in Lennies Eddie and Lennies Tank, both bred by the Kennedy family in Tipperary, while Hackney Corner is trained in Tipperary by Pat Buckley and was bred by Thomas Leahy of Kilkenny.

At the preview night in London on April 28, leading Irish greyhound journalist Ian Fortune had said: “4-6 an Irish winner is colossal.”

However, Fortune yesterday was reflective. “Obviously it gives us bragging rights, but I honestly don’t know how to feel,” he said. “I’m not sure it’s good for the sport. They are six hugely talented greyhounds, but for the UK not to have a representative makes you wonder.

“Of course, it almost happened last year but for the injury to Dynamic Force so it’s not down to luck. The victory of Droopys Plunge papered over the cracks. I’ve no doubt there will be another electric atmosphere at Towcester but no Ireland v UK element to the final will be a bit surreal.”

Towcester promoter Mike Davis, who saw his UK-trained pair of Strike It Skye and Proper Heiress go out in Saturday’s semis, said: “That’s racing and my congratulations to all the Irish connections involved. I know they are going to help swell a huge crowd.”

Towcester has been proudly flying both the Union Jack and Irish tricolour through the Derby and at least that will not change. However, Ireland on Saturday will now bring home the prize for the seventh time in the last 11 years.

Gates for Saturday open at 3pm, boxes and the restaurant have sold out. A new VIP area for 200 is being created near the parade walk.

Richard Thomas, MD of Orchestrate, said: “I’m delighted with the effort of the entire team and the progress that has been made. The greyhound track is in great shape. Longer term we hope to stage a point-to-point in the next 12 months and progress the return of horseracing here.”

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