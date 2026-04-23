Dowling readying strong Derby team

LIAM DOWLING, who knows what it takes to win an English Derby after sending De Lahdedah out to triumph at Towcester in 2024, gives workouts to what looks another incredibly strong raiding party at the Northamptonshire track today.

The Kerry-based breeder and trainer has entered his largest-ever team, with nine of his Ballymac-prefixed stars in the book when entries closed on Monday, headlined by Kirby second Ballymac Setanta who tops most ante-post lists for the Classic.

Dowling, who once again will be based at the kennels of Towcester trainer Peter Harnden for the duration of his campaign, said: “We’re looking forward to the Derby and I guess this may well be the biggest team in terms of numbers we’ve brought over.

“They’re all good dogs, some more lightly raced than others, and you’d say there’s some quality in there among the quantity.

“I’ve found in the past that it’s not always the ones you expect who actually adapt

best to the different track, and while Ballymac Tibet ran in it last year, most of them will be experiencing Towcester fresh.

“As for Ballymac Setanta, he’s had a hard Kirby campaign and we’ll just see how he settles. He’s booked in for a sprint on Friday, but I’m minded to rest him up and just see how he is. We’ve got a week or so to make any call regarding him.”

The likes of Juvenile Classic hero Ballymac Deniro, Ballymac Ralf, Ballymac Duffle and Ballymac Iroko all sit high in the betting lists. They are set for 500m workouts today, along with Ballymac Stud, Ballymac Malinas and Ballymac Siun.

Kirby semi-finalist Duffle and siblings Ralf and Malinas hail from a talented Ballymac Cooper-Ballymac Wisdom litter which also includes tomorrow’s Brighton Belle finalist Aayamza Shazza, who runs for John Mullins in the Hove showdown.

“That’s a nice litter and there’s one or two more back at home who can run well too,” Dowling said. “We’ll give them a look round and then we’ll take things from there.

“The English Derby only comes round once a year and while it’s a big undertaking

for Helen [wife] and myself to travel over, we enjoy supporting it and you’d always wonder what might have been if you didn’t.

“Peter and his family are great hosts, although we were so sorry to hear of the loss of his mum Madeline. She was a lovely lady and a real presence around the kennels. She’ll be sorely missed.”

On De Lahdedah, who returned to Towcester 12 months after his triumph to finish third behind Droopys Plunge in last year’s final before retiring in November following victory in Shelbourne’s Winter Festival 600, Dowling said: “He’s in great shape and doing well at stud. He was a super dog to train and is proving popular now. I’d say he’s had a couple of dozen bitches already.”

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