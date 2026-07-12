Dowling at the double in Champion deciders

AFTER recent big-race near misses, Liam Dowling hit the target twice at Shelbourne Park on Saturday, scooping both BoyleSports-sponsored feature finals.

Ballymac Kamala produced a slick break to quickly take control of the Champion Stakes despite early pressure from Getup The Boy, Bockos Diamond and Sober Barry.

Trouble in behind at the opening bend left the bitch clear and that was game over, with the daughter of Droopys Sydney powering home five lengths clear of Getup The Boy in a sensational 29.15sec, the fastest run of the year over the 550-yard trip.

That sealed an impressive double for the Kerry handler after Ballymac Gwennie proved too hot to handle in the Champion Plate.

The Oaks finalist started well to turn second behind Newinn Spot and cruised up to take command between the final bends. From there she pulled right away, scoring by four and a half lengths in 29.23sec.

The second round of the Time Greyhound Nutrition Puppy Derby featured on the undercard, with Grouchos Chief losing his maiden tag in style.

Pat Buckley’s pup came unraced into the competition and left a first-round defeat way behind as he posted a best-of-round 28.17sec as he led on the rails into the turn over the 525-yard trip in the final qualifier.

Wi Can James maintained his unbeaten record in the event but Pat Guilfoyle’s dog had to battle for it, getting up off the last to deprive Slick Sanctuary by the minimum margin in 28.31sec. He remains the outright favourite with BoyleSports.

Draw for Saturday’s Puppy Derby semi-finals (BoyleSports outright prices) - first: 1 Slick Sanctuary (6-1), 2 Razldazl Thelma (16-1), 3 Fahrenheit Ace (16-1), 4 Grouchos Chief (10-1), 5 Wi Can James (3-1), 6 Im Here (w) (8-1).

Second: 1 Razldazl Loreal (16-1), 2 Ballymac Scheff (10-1), 3 Villaricos (16-1), 4 Carrick Becks (5-1), 5 Kapuka Coley (m) (10-1), 6 Kilwest Major (m) (16-1).

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