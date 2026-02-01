Don Rocco dominates at Romford

DON ROCCO blitzed his rivals in the 500 Maiden final at Romford on Friday night, backing up a smart heat success with another dominant display over 400m.

The promising 2024 whelp broke sharply and zipped into an early lead, posting a lively 3.66sec split, before cruising home over two lengths clear in a fastest-of-the-night 24.92sec as part of a double for trainer Paul Burr.

Obi Kenoby (24.12sec) got the ball rolling for the kennel with a game effort in maiden company.

There were also doubles for Nathan Hunt and Paul Young.

Hunt’s Mad For Cash made a striking six-bend debut over 575m in a heat of a maiden stayers event, flashing her early pace to dominate proceedings and underline her potential over the longer trip with a smart 35.32sec.

The Monmore handler completed his brace with 14-1 Droopys Highfive in a ‘winner of one’ standard, producing a slick 3.72sec split and never relinquishing control.

Young sent out Miami Nan (35.71sec) in the first of three heats over 575m and she produced a strong finish to open her account, before kennelmate Underground Fizz (35.02sec) saw off Coronation Cup winner Fabulous Sonique in a warm 575m contest.

The other qualifier over six bends was won by Dave Lee’s odds-on jolly Brunch Pal (35.09sec) in good style off the front.

Performance of the night came from the exciting Craig Morris-trained Nightingale Crew (13.22sec), who bounced back to winning ways in stunning fashion, scorching the London Road sand over 225m and just five spots outside the track record.

In heats of the Friday Night 500 Standard Trophy, in-form veteran Piemans Goalie (23.95sec) extended his winning run to four for Dave Mullins and Maxine Locke’s Droopys Will (24.30sec) ­capitalised on leader Pavilion Team cramping to score.

There were also three opens at Sunderland, with Debbie Calvert’s Sole Focus (27.62sec) landing the feature race – the Arc 450m Final – after riding a bump at the bend.

Paul Miller’s Ballyregan Cash (28.33sec) and Tom Heilbron’s Parkview Sprite (27.37sec) picked up the other two 450m contests.

Romford Trap draws

Friday Night 500 Maiden Stayers Final: 1 Crossfield Niall, 2 Brunch Pal, 3 Kilara Kopeck, 4 Mad For Cash, 5 Miami Nan (m), 6 Made Of Stone (w).

Friday Night 500 Standard Final: 1 Droopys Will, 2 Piemans Goalie, 3 Bombay Buck (m), 4 Jacktavern Don (m), 5 Blackburnybullet (m), 6 Bluey Bullet (w).

