Diamond strong enough for a tilt at Gold Cup says Hunt

SCOOBY DIAMOND will be among the star names expected for this year’s Ladbrokes Gold Cup at Monmore after pleasing trainer Nathan Hunt on her return to 480m last weekend.

The Romford Puppy Cup and Guys & Dolls champion has been campaigned predominantly in sprints and over 400m at Romford, but Saturday’s display off the front at Dunstall Park opens the door to opportunities over a true four bends.

A pleased Hunt said yesterday: “She stayed the trip stronger than I actually thought she would, that’s what impressed me the most about her win. She isn’t familiar with the traps there and didn’t come away at all, but she paced up well and then took off.”

The January 2024 whelp was running over 480m for the first time since competing in graded company in August last year and now a campaign over that distance beckons for the Steve Noble-owned bitch.

Hunt added: “The manner in which she won the Guys & Dolls final at Romford suggested she had improved and strengthened, and we were keen to give her another go.

“I’ve spoken to Steve and a return to Dunstall Park later this year for the Oaks is the plan, but there’s very little else around for her at the moment so we’ll take our chance in the Gold Cup at Monmore.

“The Monmore traps are similar to the ones at Romford, which is a huge positive. Although it is slightly stiffer than Dunstall and it will be a jump up in class, early pace is her strength and the longer run-up there will help.”

Derby quarter-finalist and Three Steps To Victory finalist Goldcash Warrior will join his kennelmate in the first-round draw after Hunt opted for the four-bend competition rather than the Ladbrokes Summer Stayers Classic over 630m.

“He did well at Sheffield to reach the final, but I do see him as more of a 575m Romford dog than a proper stayer,” said the trainer.

“It was a rough ride for him last weekend but I thought that he ran well and I’m happy with him. I think he’ll improve a lot from that run.

“Anglesey Milo is another Gold Cup runner for us and is a hard dog to beat when he gets trap one, but Sams Magic has broken in season and she’ll miss out – she’s another we’ll be targeting the Oaks with. We’ll also have Mad For Cash and Intriguing Iris in the stayers competition.”

Hunt enjoyed success at Monmore as an owner ten years ago when landing the 2016 Ladbrokes Puppy Derby with Castell Henry handled by Phil Simmonds. He has since taken over the training licence from Simmonds and switched attachment from Romford to the Wolverhampton circuit.

Landing a Category One title on home soil is now a target. “It was a great moment in my life when Castell Henry won the Puppy Derby and I would love to land a big competition as a trainer there now,” he said.

“Monmore is a great track to be at. The circuit suits a lot of our dogs and it would mean a lot to us. Winning the Trainers Judgement night at our home track was special back in June and hopefully there’s more success to come.”

Entries for the Gold Cup and Summer Stayers Classic close at 11am on Wednesday.

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