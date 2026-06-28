Diamond ready to shine as Romford takes centre stage

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THE stars are out early at Romford today for Friday’s rescheduled all-open card featuring first-round heats of the £10,000 Coral Coronation Cup over 575m and Guys & Dolls over 400m.

The action over four bends comes first, with reigning Puppy Cup champion Scooby Diamond the meeting’s banker in the Dolls opener at 11.09 for Nathan Hunt.

After winning smartly over two bends in the kennel’s Trainers’ Judgement Night victory at Monmore, she will be sharpened up by that outing and can make all.

Maxine Locke could be in for a good day and her Headford Fiona can claim the scalp of Copney Queen at 11.27 in heat two. She has the early speed to gain first run on the Gymcrack runner-up.

Paul Young’s Rapido Rosin is well drawn for heat three at 11.43, while Yarmouth handler Craig Morris can strike in the opening Guys test at 12.01 with talented Flashing Fender.

He is booked for a clear run to the bend from trap four, outside three railers who could tangle on the run to the bend.

Young’s Golden Sprint king Bombay Buck is the dog to beat overall despite his defeat to reopposing kennelmate Uncle Ed last time, and can underline that in the second Guys heat at 12.18.

His ability to explode from the boxes and his huge early gears make him a worthy favourite for the £5,000 prize.

Bubbly Crusader is another huge player for Young and moved well in his comeback trial after defeats at Towcester.

With tight railer Duffin Dermy on his inside in trap three in the last of the 400m qualifiers at 12.34, he is one of the best-drawn runners on the card and can make all.

Hove handler Belinda Green has a nice team for this year’s Coronation Cup and her in-form Bombshell Bullet can defeat kennelmate and Oaks third Raebella Bullet in the opening 575m heat at 12.51.

The draw looks a big factor and the red jacket can tip the scales in her favour.

The same logic applies for Seamus Cahill’s Brighton Belle heroine Blackstone Opera, who is a strong fancy in heat two at 1.08 and is a big player outright for the Category One crown.

Dave Lee’s Brunch Pal trialled well over two bends and has been in flying form. He can make all in heat three at 1.26, while Locke’s The Other Chief has caught the eye in defeat a number of times over four bends and has the potential to be very useful over a sharp six bends.

He gets the vote in a warm heat four at 1.42 which also includes last year’s third-place finisher Teddie plus Essex Vase champion and ante-post favourite Tiffield Tarquin.

Green’s Bikini Bullet impressed on Derby final night over 500m and has followed up with a slick 34.71sec trial over 575m. She should land heat five at 1.59.

Nathan Hunt’s Senahel Sydney is in the form of his life and can convert a good opportunity from trap six in the finale at 2.14.

He will need to counter any early moves from main danger Burrows Charm, but is no stranger to success over course and distance.

Nottingham features four opens on its evening PGR card with the most valuable being the £500 final of the Arc Maiden Sprint over 305m at 8.54.

There was lots to like about the way Vialli opened his account for his new trainer Stuart Tighe in last week’s qualifiers and he can exploit an ideal inside draw as the sole railer to take the prize.

Two 480m heats of an Arc-backed dual distance competition kick off the open action and Esther Driver’s No Better Feelin is expected to march into next week’s 500m final by taking the first at 7.27.

He faces some decent rivals, not least Carol Weatherall’s pacey Zappa, but the 2025 Derby semi-finalist remains in good order and gets the nod.

Heat two at 7.44 is another decent affair with Terry Munslow’s speedy local lady Swift Kipper fancied to get a decisive first run on Weatherall’s Tre Cool.

Highlight of the action at Harlow is the £3,000 final of the Category Two SIS British Bred Sprint at 7.24.

Trainer Darren Whitton has a strong hand with three of the field in his care, but preference on the draw is for Dave Lee’s recent intake Sunnyside Ted, who can call the shots out wide over the 238m trip.

Open Check nap

Scooby Diamond

11.09 Romford



TV Hot Hounds

Scooby Diamond

T5 Romford 11.09

1pt win

Bombay Buck

T5 Romford 12.18

1pt win

Brunch Pal

T2 Romford 1.26

1pt win

Vialli

T1 Nottingham 8.54

1pt win

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