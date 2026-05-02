Diamond fine after shock Towcester exit

BOCKOS DIAMOND, runner-up in last year’s English Derby final to Droopys Plunge, was yesterday reported in great shape by his disappointed connections following his shock exit from Friday’s first-round heats at Towcester.

Having his first competitive start since an injury-enforced withdrawal from September’s third round of the Irish Derby when bidding to defend the crown he won at Shelbourne in 2024, the Graham Holland-trained star looked set to qualify when on the tail of winner Gav Nificent before losing his action at the crown of the fourth turn to be run out of the qualifying places.

Graham Box, part of the syndicate who owns the dog, said: “We’re gutted and still struggling to work out what happened. There’s no drone this year so we’ve no overhead camera to look at. We’re not sure if he clipped the inside rail or found a dip in the sand, but he’s gone from second to fifth and out of the Derby.

“It was a tough heat in terms of the early speed in the race, but where he was was fine.

“Personally I was surprised they ran a 12-race morning card on the same day the Derby started – that’s a lot in one day.

“We’ve spoken to Nicky [Holland, trainer’s wife] and she said he looks absolutely fine, but he just didn’t seem to run the track after the changes that have been made.

“If you look at the results, the wide runners by and large didn’t fare so well, and while he’s not particularly wide, he’s comfortable being out in six.

“We’re not sure what the plan is yet. The Derby Plate may be an option depending on what Graham feels is best for him, another go at the Irish Derby is also a possibility, or perhaps stud duties.

“We know he’s fertile as he’s been with some of my bitches and there’s been plenty of inquiries. The main thing is he’s fit and well, but it’s a major disappointment.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.