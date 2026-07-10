Diamond drawn to shine again in Champion final

BOCKOS DIAMOND, who found a full-flight Bouncing Monarch too fleet of foot last week, looks ready to return to winning ways in tonight’s €20,000 BoyleSports Champion Stakes final at Shelbourne Park (9.24, live on SIS).

The Graham Holland-trained superstar will have benefited from that run, which was only his second start since a shock first-round exit from the heats of the English Derby at Towcester, and with Bouncing Monarch withdrawn yesterday from trap five, looks in a great position to take charge out wide.

The 2024 Irish Derby hero showed plenty of early zip last week without managing to clear Michael O’Donovan’s Kirby hero, but a slick start here should put him in a commanding position as his four rivals are all likely to edge towards the inside.

There are dangers aplenty in such a talented field and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Kamala was mightily impressive when taking her qualifier, but the back-straight speed of Bockos Diamond is taken to carry him to more Dublin glory.

The race is preceded by the Champion Plate final at 9.06 when a narrow vote goes to another Holland-trained ace in Newinn Spot.

The Summer Cup winner was picked up late by Paul Hennessy’s determined Priceless Romeo last week, but a similar flying start can put him beyond recall in the 550-yard clash.

A quality card also includes four second-round heats of the €25,000-to-the winner Time Puppy Derby, which sees a notable absentee from heat four with the withdrawal of Holland’s Swords Diamond.

Robert Gleeson’s Carrick Becks produced a breathtaking display over the 525-yard course in the first round and should comfortably follow up in heat three at 8.32.

Other fancies are Holland’s Slippery Felix (8.03), Patrick Barrett’s Croydon Avenger (8.18) and Hennessy’s Lennies Jamesmac (8.48).

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