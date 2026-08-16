Diamond brilliant again in Irish Derby at Shelbourne

BOCKOS DIAMOND continues to defy the passage of time, with the September 22 whelp turning in another trademark display of early pace to star in the second batch of heats of round two of the BoyleSports Irish Derby over 550 yards at Shelbourne on Saturday.

Although approaching his fourth birthday, the 2024 champion showed he could easily regain his title with a tremendous display in the opening heat nine.

It did not look a big ask on paper, as an SP of 2-5 about Graham Holland’s star suggested, but his 29.19sec victory was the fastest of the evening on a night when there were other top performances.

Bockos Diamond did not fly out but showed his customary early dash to lead round and then powered down the back straight.

He maintained the gallop all the way, coming home five lengths clear of Down Tothe Wire.

The next-best was saved to last as Pat Guilfoyle’s pup Wi Can James capitalised on a penalty kick opening in heat 16. Sent off the 1-5 favourite, he was quickly in charge and stormed away to a six-and-a- half-length success in 29.21sec, chased home by Mill Willow.



That completed a good night for Guilfoyle, with his Waitingforastar’s powerful surge proving too much for his heat 14 opposition. He had to do it the hard way, only getting on top coming home and then flying past Droopys Monk to score going away by four lengths in 29.35sec.

Michael O’Donovan also doubled up, with his Skywalker Bruno running out a determined winner of heat ten in 29.34sec followed by Hackney Dancer in a red-hot making heat 11.

It was a somewhat bittersweet success as O’Donovan’s well fancied Ballycowen Frank went out in last place as Liam Dowling duo Ballymac Gwennie and Ballymac Kamala chased home the 29.48sec winner, who got home by a length.

October 24 pup Sleight Of Hand underlined his 29.10sec run was no fluke as he overpowered Harvard Square in heat 12, Laurence Jones’s dog staying on to win by two and a half lengths in 29.27sec.

Two other pups scored as well – Glengar Phantom in heat 13 in 29.48sec for Pat Buckley, a time matched by Razldazl Loreal for Dolores Ruth and Richard Brown in heat 15.

Draw for Saturday’s third round - heat 1: 1 Low Profile, 2 Magical Jet, 3 Grouchos Chief, 4 Lennies Eddie, 5 Grangeview Rocko (m), 6 Bombay Special (w).

Heat 2: 1 Firstpastthepost, 2 Bockos Gold, 3 Ballydoyle Tina, 4 Lone Calling, 5 Bockos Diamond (m), 6 Priceless Romeo (w).

Heat 3: 1 Hackney Dancer, 2 Skywalker Bruno, 3 Droopys Monk, 4 Glengar Kane, 5 Blastoff Heffo (m), 6 Im Here (w).

Heat 4: 1 Kevinsfort Fancy, 2 Crossfield Matt, 3 Bouncing Monarch, 4 Getup The Boy, 5 Ballyea Warrior, 6 Uncle Keith (w).

Heat 5: 1 Ballymac Kamala, 2 Mona Lee Monbeg, 3 Wi Can James, 4 Croydon Avenger, 5 Glengar Phantom (m), 6 Ballymac Gwennie (w).

Heat 6: 1 Sleight Of Hand, 2 Sober Barry, 3 Coloursaregreen, 4 Droopys Winsome, 5 Razldazl Loreal (m), 6 Lennies Dynamic (w).

Heat 7: 1 Faypoint Harvey, 2 Waitingforastar, 3 In The Sunset, 4 Hackney Plan, 5 Slippery Brian (m), 6 Kapuka Coley.

Heat 8: 1 Down Tothe Wire, 2 Harlequin Gee Up, 3 Barntick Bucko, 4 Solo And Go, 5 Mill Willow (m), 6 Harvard Square (m).

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