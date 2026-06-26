Desire set to provide top team with Corn glory

LENNIES DESIRE can enhance what is already a stellar 2026 for trainer Paul Hennessy and owner Lee Craze by landing tonight’s Donal Beatty Memorial Corn Cuchulainn final at Shelbourne Park at 9.24, live on SIS.

The pair, who narrowly missed out on Easter Cup success with Lennies Tank in April, added the Irish Oaks crown to their haul on June 13 with Lennies Ash – a win that came just a week after they struck with Lennies Eddie in the English Derby at Towcester.

Lennies Desire, himself a former 500m track record-holder at the Northamptonshire circuit – a clock his litter-brother Epic Ace now holds – has excelled since stepping back up to six bends, winning a minor stake at Cork over the same 750-yard trip he faces tonight as part of his preparation for the Corn Cuchulainn.

He has shown his brilliant four-bend speed in both heats and semi-final of the €10,500-to-the-winner competition, and his 41.09sec effort in winning seven nights ago set the standard.

He has drawn trap two for the final and should be comfortable in getting clear of his kennelmate Priceless On Ice on his inner to seize control of the rails, albeit a good break is vital given the presence of Pat Buckley’s Singalong Polly on his right in trap three.

Buckley’s bitch, beaten favourite in Towcester’s Derby Plate final, has also been scorching the Dublin sand and ran out an impressive semi-final winner.

Should she beat Hennessy’s dog to the punch it would certainly make things interesting, while Liam Dowling’s well-drawn wide Ballymac Chantry has good all-round speed and is another potential danger.

Dowling is set to field the favourite in the other major decider on the card with his Ballymac Hitman rated the one to beat in the €12,500 Celtic Cooling Refrigeration & Air Conditioning 525 final at 8.48.

A competition for unraced youngsters, Dowling’s October pup bounced back from a rough first-round introduction to impress in his semi-final, and is fancied to follow up that 28.15sec win at the expense of his Alan Byrne-trained litter-brother Anothercupoftea.

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