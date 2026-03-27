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Greyhounds

Desire best in Hennessy trials

Derby-winning trainer Paul Hennessy (centre) trialled a talented team of dogs at Towcester on Friday in preparation for this year's £125,000 English Classic
Derby-winning trainer Paul Hennessy (centre) trialled a talented team of dogs at Towcester on Friday in preparation for this year's £125,000 English ClassicCredit: Steve Nash

LENNIES DESIRE, a Maiden Derby finalist at Towcester last year, was quickest of Irish trainer Paul Hennessy’s Derby hopefuls at yesterday’s trial session at the Norrthamptonshire track.

Hennessy, who has won the English Classic at both Wimbledon and Nottingham, put four hopefuls through their paces, with the Lee Craze-owned dog quickest in 28.86sec (-20) for the 500m course.

Recent Shelbourne Tote Gold Cup hero Coloursaregreen posted 28.95sec, while Priceless Romeo clocked 29.17sec. Lennies Eddie, a first-round Kirby casualty, had a 270m solo and stopped the clock at 15.81sec (-10).

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RP Greyhounds

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