Derby up for grabs next year

THE GBGB has invited expressions of interest from tracks wishing to host next year’s Derby.

Commercial director Mark Moisley said: “The process for awarding the venue has been brought forward to enable not only the successful track but owners and trainers to plan accordingly.”

Tracks should contact GBGB by Monday, July 13 to register an interest “and be prepared to submit detailed bids by the end of the month”.

An industry panel will consider the bids and a decision will be made on or before August 7.

Moisley added: “We enjoyed a fantastic Derby at Towcester this year and thank Mike Davis and his team for hosting. Next year will be particularly significant as it will be 100 years since the running of the first Derby at White City in 1927.

“We appreciate the desire for the Derby to have a permanent home so that they can plan for what is undoubtedly the pinnacle of the racing calendar and we very much support this position. We are therefore welcoming tenders to hold the competition for 2027 and beyond.”

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