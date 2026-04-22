Derby plans scrapped for Kirby king Monarch

BOUNCING MONARCH, brilliant winner of Saturday’s Kirby Memorial at Limerick, will not run in this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby at Towcester.

Dave Fradgley, the dog’s Kinsley-based trainer, said yesterday: “We entered him for Towcester as that had been the original plan, but having had time to take stock after his Limerick campaign, we’ve decided not to run him.

“He’s had a lot of hard races over the past few weeks and while we believe he would have done himself justice, it would have been asking a lot of him

“I took a call from one of the team at Towcester inquiring after the dog and have let them know he won’t be running in the Derby.

“I appreciate he was high in the betting and I’d backed him ante-post myself a while back, but we think this is the right decision for the dog.”

The son of Deerjet Sydney-Lemon Elsa joined leading Irish trainer Michael O’Donovan for his triumphant Kirby campaign, and won four of his five races at Limerick, setting a new track record of 27.77sec for the 525-yard course when roaring home seven lengths clear in the €80,000-to-the-winner final.

“He settled in brilliantly with Michael from the start and I can’t speak highly enough of how well they looked after him,” Fradgley said. “He’ll stay over there for another two or three weeks before coming back to us for a few races.

“Michael is a man of few words, but I know Saturday meant a lot to him. Longer term the plan is for him to go back to Michael, possibly for the Race of Champions at Tralee and then the Irish Derby at Shelbourne.”

With regards to his Limerick triumph, Fradgley said: “The last five weeks have been the trip of a lifetime and something that will live long in the memory.

“The people in Ireland really love their greyhound racing. We were made to feel so welcome and treated magnificently by all at the track. It was a top-class competition and there was no margin for error in the final.

“Thankfully he produced a sensational break and once he led then he wasn’t for catching.”

Fradgley will be speaking to host Barry Drake on the latest Talking Dogs podcast on the GRI website, which will be available to watch from noon today.

Meanwhile, Patrick Janssens’ Droopys Graph was fastest of several Derby hopefuls to be put through their paces at Towcester yesterday as he clocked 29.02sec (-20 for all) for the 500m course.

Esther Driver’s Carmac Cash (29.15sec) was next quickest, while Janssens’ 2025 semi-finalist Slick Sentinel went round in 29.18sec.

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