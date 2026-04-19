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Greyhounds

Derby on the menu again for Sandwiches

Graham Holland’s Shelbourne champion Cheap Sandwiches stretches out at Towcester on Sunday
Graham Holland’s Shelbourne champion Cheap Sandwiches stretches out at Towcester on SundayCredit: Steve Nash

CHEAP SANDWICHES, Graham Holland’s Irish Derby hero and a finalist at Towcester last year, returned to the Northamptonshire circuit for a 270m solo workout on Sunday.

Fourth in last year’s decider, he blew away the cobwebs after a layoff with a 15.95sec (-10) effort as he embarks on another Classic campaign.

In trials over the full 500m course, Pat Buckley’s Glengar Silent – third to Cheap Sandwiches in the Irish Derby decider – was the standout performer as he stopped the clock in 28.63sec (-20).

Tom Heilbron’s 2025 semi-finalist Droopys Bookem was the only other hopeful to dip under 29 seconds with a 28.94sec effort.

Buckley’s unbeaten Glengar Kane, who last raced in December when breaking the 525-yard clock at Enniscorthy, set the 270m standard with a slick 15.62sec run.

The Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby closes to entries at at 7pm on Monday night.

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