Derby on the menu again for Sandwiches

CHEAP SANDWICHES, Graham Holland’s Irish Derby hero and a finalist at Towcester last year, returned to the Northamptonshire circuit for a 270m solo workout on Sunday.

Fourth in last year’s decider, he blew away the cobwebs after a layoff with a 15.95sec (-10) effort as he embarks on another Classic campaign.

In trials over the full 500m course, Pat Buckley’s Glengar Silent – third to Cheap Sandwiches in the Irish Derby decider – was the standout performer as he stopped the clock in 28.63sec (-20).

Tom Heilbron’s 2025 semi-finalist Droopys Bookem was the only other hopeful to dip under 29 seconds with a 28.94sec effort.

Buckley’s unbeaten Glengar Kane, who last raced in December when breaking the 525-yard clock at Enniscorthy, set the 270m standard with a slick 15.62sec run.

The Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby closes to entries at at 7pm on Monday night.

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