Derby off to a flyer as Duffle coats his rivals in record-breaking style

THE best was saved to last at Towcester on Friday night as Liam Dowling’s Balllymac Duffle broke the 500m track record to conclude a pulsating night of first-round action in the Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby.

One of two winners on the night for the experienced Kerry man, the May 24 youngster, fresh from reaching the Kirby semi-finals at Limerick, proved a cut above his rivals with a dominant last-heat display, setting a new best of 28.37sec for the Classic course on going rated normal.

That completed a quick-fire double for Dowling after a win for his Irish Derby semi-finalist Ballymac Stud in the preceding heat, with his highly regarded dog making all to see off Rick Holloway’s This Approach by almost three lengths in 28.70sec.

The renowned breeder and trainer, who steered the brilliant De Lahdedah to victory in the 2024 final at the Northamptonshire circuit, spoke to Star Sports interviewer Emily Wallis following Ballymac Duffle’s record-breaking run and said: “Fantastic. He slightly missed the kick but he got a lovely run at the bend and he made use of it and the dog can come home.

“It’s nice to be there for round two, track record or no track record, he’s a promising pup."

Guy Pearce, kennelhand to Dowling said after Ballymac Stud’s victory: “He showed his early pace like he did at Cork in his preps leading up to this, leading good sprinters.

“The dog in four [This Approach] has run a cracker to get to him at the third bend – not many dogs could do that – but he’s just held his ground and made all.”

Dowling added: “He picked up a few injuries as a young dog but we gave him three sprints in Cork before we came over and he’s learning his way.

“These dogs, some are pups, had one trial round so maybe after tonight they’ll know the place a little bit better.

“It’s a little bit more relaxing with a couple of winners as well. Every dog is different and these are all pups, some of them just two years old, and it’s a learning curve all the time.”

A strong Irish team netted seven winners from the 14 heats, starting in the very first as Paul Hennessy’s Priceless Romeo took the opener in 28.79sec, just shading Dowling’s Ballymac Ralf by a head in a time of 28.79sec.

The 2026 Greyhound Derby kicks off with the crowd enjoying early evening sunshine as Silverhill Adam (T3) leads winner Priceless Romeo (T5) around the first turn Credit: Steve Nash

Kennelhand Tommy McLoughlin said of the winner: “He was off for a while and had a little injury so the runs will bring him on. He’s done his job and he’s into the next round.”

It was a mixed night for the powerful Riverside kennels of Graham Holland, which included a heat victory for Juvenile hero Swords Style, several qualifiers but a shock exit for 2025 runner-up Bockos Diamond (story, page 84).

Swords Style, winning for the third time on the bounce at Towcester, again deployed his exceptional early speed to make all, albeit he was pushed hard at the line by kennelmate Donishall Sam, prevailing by a head in 28.86sec.

Trainer’s wife Nicky Holland said: “He showed his early pace, he stays the 500m well and you know if he can make the third bend he’s going to kick for home. It was great as we had trap two Donishall Sam qualify as well and they’re both there for next week.”

There was an early double on the card for Cappawhite trainer Pat Buckley, whose Glengar Kane justified major ante-post support when getting his campaign off to a flying start in heat two, leading at the first to beat Mark Robinson’s fellow Irish hopeful Getup The Boy by three lengths in 28.60sec.

Swords Style (T1) and Donishall Sam give Graham Holland the forecast in heat 6 Credit: Steve Nash

That was followed two races later by a strong-running performance from Singalong Polly, who picked up Barry Denby’s The Other Kodi to win by three-parts in 29.01sec.

Buckley’s daughter Emma said: “When I saw him [Glengar Kane] walk out of the boxes I didn’t know what to say but his early pace carried him around and he’s got the job done.

“It was his first race since December and his first in all-aged company so he’s done very well. He’s probably come in a little under-prepped, that’s his first four bends since he last raced and he’ll definitely come on for the run.

“That was Singalong Polly’s first look. She was kind of our last-minute entry, but we thought she was good enough and gave her a chance and she handled the track well.

“Grouchos Jack [beaten favourite behind Singalong Polly] had no luck but he looks fine and hopefully he’ll go for the Derby Plate.”

Young Irish trainer John Kennedy, at just 26 years old, was having his first runner in the competition with Epic Ace, who first got the better of Nick Deas’ Swift Magnison and then saw off Kevin Hutton’s Kranky Drake in 28.71sec.

Kennedy said: “He ran well after a clumsy enough start when he looked under pressure to the bend, but he rode his luck and got a run at the third.

“It was a nice start to the competition but there’s a long way to go and you’d take third place at this stage.”

The home-based contingent shared the other seven winners, which included doubles for Patrick Janssens and Paul Young.

Jannsens first struck with Slick Skylark (28.92sec) who led home Holland’s Faypoint Harvey and Mike Burton’s Laurels hero Droopys Aladdin in heat five, before 2025 semi-finalist Slick Sentinel (28.79sec) ran a cracker to beat Richard Rees’s Zenith Aslan in heat 11.

The pair are owned by Keith Alsopp, and Janssens said: “Slick Sentinel loves it here. He broke okay, showed good pace and then ran a great first and second bend. Down the back straight he’s very good, he’s a lovely dog.

“He’s always been the same here, the first and second bend he runs them on wheels.

“It was a nice double for Keith who couldn’t be here as he’s away but that’s probably made his weekend a bit better still.

“Skylark ran very well, she’s a game bitch. She’s not blessed with fantastic early but from halfway she’s very strong."

Speaking after victories for both Gav Nificent (29.19sec) and Droopys Alldeway (28.85sec), Mim Young, wife of Romford trainer Paul, said: “He’s a good little puppy [Gav Nificent]. We got a little luck at the first bend but he’s run very well. Hopefully he’ll be improving and we’re really proud of him.

“Droopys Alldeway loves the rails draw but he can go inside and outside, he’s a clever little dog and is in great form at the moment.”

Another happy man was Towcester trainer Peter Harnden, who saw his Salacres Lock Up go off the front in heat nine to clock 28.84sec.

“I loved that,” he said. “I was so worried when the draw came out as there was pace around him. But he’s got bundles of early and real gears when he hits the ground. I wanted him to do it tonight and he has.”

Mike Burton, who saw his Carrick Scholsey take a flyer to win heat seven in a swift 28.68sec, said: “He’s a long-distance dog. He’s well in himself and has been working well at home but the break was a surprise and that was reflected in the time too.”

On Droopys Aladdin, third behind Slick Skylark, he added: “He didn’t get it all his own way, he’s used to being in front but he’s come through and I’m very pleased. He’s got that single minded determination to get into it wherever he is and he seems to enjoy it.”

Having steered Churchfield Syd to fourth behind De Lahdedah in 2024, the Rees kennel look to have a pair of serious contenders in Texas Jack and Scooby The Lady, who enjoyed a great tussle in heat three.

Victory went to the former at 8-1 as he picked up the Kent Plate queen late to win by a neck in 28.68sec, a result which delighted Jackie Rees, wife of the Hove trainer.

She said: “When they drew each other it was a bit of an ‘oh God’, but to see them both going down the back straight it didn’t matter either way, I knew they were both through.

“He’s had some bad luck in his last few races and that will give him a confidence booster. We didn’t know whether Towcester would suit him but he’s shown tonight he runs it.”

That race caught the eye of Towcester racing manager Danny Rayment, who is presiding over his first Derby, as he said yesterday: “It was a great first night and obviously the track record going in the very last race of a full day of racing [the track raced in the morning as well] was pleasing.

“I really enjoyed the Texas Jack/Scooby The Lady battle. When she led I thought that was that, but the winner has run a blinder to pick her up. It was a proper race.”

Noon draw for second round

THE trap draw for this week’s second round of the Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby will be made live at Towcester at noon on Sunday.

The 96 qualifiers will go into the drum for 16 heats which will be spread over Friday and Saturday night’s cards and guarding still remains active at this stage of the competition.

The draw will be streamed live on starsportsbet.co.uk.

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.