Derby hero Plunge in trial setback

DERBY hero Droopys Plunge looks like facing a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury when trialling at Towcester on Sunday.

The Patrick Janssens-trained star was having his second 270m trial following a winter layoff but was in noticeable discomfort after the workout and had to be carried off the track.

Janssens said: “Ria [daughter] was at the track with the dogs and said he went round fine, but seems to have done something on the way to the drop.

“He was carried in to see Polly [Smith, Towcester vet] at the track, but there is no obvious signs of any fracture, more that he’s not weight-bearing on his back leg.

“Polly gave him some pain relief and we’ll go over him when he gets home. If there’s something not right then I’ll take him to Stefano [Malegori, vet] for more extensive tests.

“His focus is all about defending his Derby crown so obviously it’s a setback, but at this stage I’m not sure what the full extent of the problem is.”

