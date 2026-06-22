Derby finalist Ballymac Ralf heading to Young

BALLYMAC RALF is one of two Liam Dowling stars purchased by UK-based owners and heading to the Burton Lodge Kennels of Romford handler Paul Young.

The Derby finalist was bought by a syndicate consisting of Geoff Bowmer, Steve Radford, Billy Boyle and Adam Williams, with the initial plan to stay in Ireland with Garry Dempsey to compete in the Dundalk International before crossing the Irish Sea.

Williams, a prominent owner with shares in runners racing under the JR Racing Syndicate with Maxine Locke, the Underground Syndicate with Young and an owner with other trainers such as Belinda Green, has also teamed up with Anthony Head and purchased Irish Derby semi-finalist Ballymac Stud from Dowling as part of the same deal.

Excited for the future ahead with his two stars, Williams said yesterday: “We are delighted to have worked out a deal with Liam [Dowling] for both dogs.

“Garry Dempsey did all the groundwork for us buying Ralf and he is very exciting, we saw what he is capable of during the Derby. Beyond the International plans are still fluid, while Stud will target the Sussex Cup down at Hove.

“My son keeps a spreadsheet tracking all of our runners. Last week, I had my 100th winner as an owner this year – I love the dogs and am really looking forward to the future ahead with the team of dogs I am currently involved in.”

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