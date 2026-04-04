Derby defence ruled out for Plunge

DROOPYS PLUNGE, who powered to glory in last year’s Derby final at Towcester, will not be back to defend his Classic crown.

The Patrick Janssens-trained star, who is owned by The Three Tall Men Syndicate, has been sidelined since sustaining a metatarsal injury during a trial at the Northamptonshire circuit in February, and his trainer revealed that the reigning champion has run out of time for a defence.

He said: “He’s looking good in the paddocks at home and we’re not that far away with him, but I took him back to Stefano [Malegori, greyhound vet] on Tuesday and he confirmed what we knew deep down, that he’s not quite ready.

“A competition like the Derby is one you have to plan for, and I wouldn’t have been keen on rushing him back anyway, but when you have the champion in your kennel you want to give him every chance of defending his crown.

“Had it been a later Derby as we’ve had in the past then it might have been possible, but not with this year’s dates. But we still have a strong team for it and I’m hopeful of another good campaign.”

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