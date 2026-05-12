Derby adventure sees Legend making memories to treasure

WITH the third round of this year’s Star Sports & Orchestrate Derby approaching fast at Towcester on Saturday night, it now becomes an understandably nervous time for those connected to one of the 46 hopefuls still in the hunt for the sport’s ultimate prize.

While the top end of the market is dominated by some incredibly talented performers, those further down the lists can also be forgiven for daring to dream the dream too and owner Mark Burridge, a GBGB greyhound ambassador, is delighted to be in that position with the Richard Rees-trained Dereks Legend.

The Burridge name has been synonymous with supplying trophies to the greyhound industry for many years through the company set up by Burridge’s dad Derek, and while the dog named after the 93-year-old Burridge snr has been chalked up outsider for his third round heat, those behind him are delighted with his progress.

“It’s a lovely position to be in,” said Mark Burridge. “We actually bought the dog on the recommendation of Richard’s son Charlie, with the idea he might make in to a decent stayer, but he’s taken a real shine to Towcester and of course we’d love to stick around a bit longer if we can.

“Dad’s health isn’t as good as it once was, but the thing he remains most passionate about is the greyhounds. We’ve always had dogs and are fortunate to be involved with two brilliant set-ups in the Rees and Dartnall kennels.

“I decided to invest in a little team to run at Hove to keep Dad engaged, and we used the Dereks prefix. Legend was the last of the four we put together and he’s been brilliant.

“Longer term he’s likely to go for the Sussex Cup at Hove and then step up to the 630m at Monmore for the Summer Stayers Classic, but like everyone else still involved in the competition, we’re loving the Derby ride right now.”

Having finished second in his first trial stakes at the track, Dereks Legend won his next and then followed up with a first-round win. He went through in third behind Mark Wallis’s Greyhound of the Year Proper Heiress and Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Deniro last weekend and now sits in trap one inside John Kennedy’s impressive Irish ace Epic Ace in heat six on Saturday.

“You’re racing against the best and to my mind this is one of the most competitive, quality Derbys we’ve seen for many years,” Burridge said.

“Epic Ace was visually stunning last week and is a worthy favourite. Looking at Saturday’s race then I’d hope we can pop out okay again, get a position in fourth or fifth and mow a couple down to qualify.

“He’s not a pup, but is still a big baby really, but he’s coming forward and it definitely helped when the kennel opted to change his seeding from middle to rails.

“Whatever happens, he has given us all some real pleasure. I still take Dad to the kennels on a Sunday to see the dogs, which brings him alive.”

Burridge, a passionate Brentford fan who is a long-term match day commentator on the club’s website, also takes his role as one of the sport’s ambassadors seriously.

He said: “When Mark Bird asked me to get involved I jumped at it. What with the trophy business and my work with Brentford, there’s never enough hours in the day, but I’m happy to do anything I can to support greyhound racing.

“There are a lot of lies and mistruths out there on social media about our sport and people will choose to believe them if we let them.

“I have Mister Brentford and Comeonyoubees at home and Uncle Freddie will be joining them soon. I believe every retired greyhound owner is an ambassador in that sense and I do my best to get content out there showing how happy our greyhounds are.

“When you’re on the inside of the sport as an owner you get to appreciate how much love there is for the dogs from those working with them every day. It’s vital we get that truth out there.”

Want top greyhound betting advice and the latest greyhound racing news? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Greyhounds for more

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.