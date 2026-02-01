Depot can prove too swift for A1 rivals

SWIFT DEPOT, who continues to keep good company on his travels for John Mullins, can enjoy a winning return to graded company at his Yarmouth base tonight at 7.06, live on PGR.

The 2024 East Anglian Derby finalist has not had much luck in recent weeks but looks well placed in trap six in an A1 contest and can make all over the 462m trip.

There is also some top-grade fare on Nottingham’s PGR card and another experienced type in the shape of Peter Holland’s Velvet Madrid gets the nod in an A1 there at 7.44.

Very fast when allowed to dictate, she can lead the charge from trap two.

Lynn Cook’s Nunos Nugget has returned from a break with a bang and can complete a 305m hat-trick in the D1 dash at 8.01 with another slick start.

Early pace is also a key weapon for Esther Driver’s talented pup Ballymac Coko and she can make it four on the bounce in the A1 finale at 9.46.

Best bets

Swift Depot

T6 Yarmouth 7.06

1pt win

Velvet Madrid

T2 Nottingham 7.44

1pt win

Nunos Nugget

T3 Nottingham 8.01

1pt win

Ballymac Coko

T3 Nottingham 9.46

1pt win

