Deploy steps it up in style at Hove

DROOPYS DEPLOY made a successful step up to six bends on Thursday night as Jason Heath’s classy type struck in a strong maiden over the 695m course.

A big-race winner and Irish Derby finalist for former trainer Robert Gleeson, the strong-running wide had been shaping as though a longer distance would suit since joining the Heath team and so it proved as he led early, stretched out his rivals and then held Derek Knight’s staying-on Candolim Typhoon by a length in 42.03sec (going normal).

That was one of three open-race wins on the night for Heath. His Smokestack Saxon set the standard in the 500m heats of the Coral Winner Of One Trophy with a 29.31sec success, while kennelmate Burrows Charm completed the haul with a 30.28sec strike over 515m.

Belinda Green also continued her fine run of form with a double, taking the first heat of the winner-of-one competition with Bonus Bullet (29.96sec) and later sending out Ballymac Kinga (29.66sec) to land a 500m contest.

Trap draw

Coral Winner Of One Trophy - final: 1 Deadly Ruben, 2 Bonus Bullet, 3 Letter Eileen, 4 Arabella (m), 5 Smokestack Saxon (m), 6 Seomra Hachi (w).

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